CCC ditches Chamisa's face

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has finally done away with the fact of its former leader Nelson Chamisa as the party's symbol.Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, CCC spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo confirmed that the party would not be using Chamisa's face going forward.This comes alter CCC appointed one of its leading lights Welshman Ncube, as its interim boss for the next three months - with co-vice presidents Tendai Biti and Lynette Kareni-Kore to also act as its leaders on a rotational basis in the coming months until a substantive party chief is elected."First of all, I need to make it clear that Advocate Nelson Chamisa's face was not our patty logo. It was just a party symbol. The party symbol was only meant to be used during the election and since we are past the election, the collective leadership decided that the party would not be using Chamisa's face going forward."