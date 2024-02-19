Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, Deputy Finance Minister and son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has characterized Zimbabwe's prolonged economic turmoil spanning two decades as a revolution akin to the country's struggle for independence. He draws parallels between the economic crisis and the liberation war, noting the widespread loss of income, savings, and investments experienced by millions of Zimbabweans.Despite failed attempts to salvage the economy during the tenure of former President Robert Mugabe, Kudakwashe acknowledges the enduring challenges stemming from poor governance and pervasive corruption, both of which have impacted his family as well.Appointed in August 2023 to his position, Kudakwashe's unexpected assertion urges the youth to cultivate mental fortitude and resilience to navigate the ongoing economic upheaval. He emphasizes the need for agility and steadfastness, urging young Zimbabweans to remain vigilant against potential manipulation by dissenting factions.Drawing on his education at Drake University, where tuition costs far exceed the average monthly income of Zimbabwean workers, Kudakwashe underscores the vast economic disparities faced by the country's youth. Despite these challenges, he calls upon the younger generation to emulate the resilience of their predecessors and uphold the country's future.Zimbabwe's economic fragility and social unrest have resulted in alarmingly high rates of youth unemployment, as highlighted by academics such as Dr. Billy Agwanda and Noah Maulani, surpassing those of many other African nations.