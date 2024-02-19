Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago
THE Bulawayo City Council has advised residents that it is authorised to issue commuter omnibus operators with permits in accordance with existing public policy and acts of Parliament.

In a statement the City of Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said permits are issued in line with several acts that include the road motor transportation act.

"No person shall operate a goods vehicle on any road; or a passenger transport service on any road; unless he is the holder of an operator's licence authorising the operation or service concerned and where he is operating a stage carriage service, he is the holder of a route authority issued in respect of that service," said Mr Dube.

He said in accordance with the law the goods vehicle which is being operated, or every vehicle with which the passenger transport service is being operated, as the case may be, is registered and licensed in terms of the Vehicle Act.

"There is a valid certificate of fitness in respect of the vehicle. Statutory Instrument 213A of 2022, Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No.2) (Amendment) Order, 2022 (No.43). THE Minister of Health has, in terms of Section 8 (1) of the Public Health (COVID -19, Prevention, Containment and Treatment) Regulations, 2020 (published in Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020)."

"This order may be cited as the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No.2) (amendment) Order. 2022 (No.43). 2. Transport Services, whether intracity or intercity, for the carriage of passengers shall no longer be restricted to the transport services mentioned in section 4 (2) of the public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No.2) Order, 2020) ("the principal order), published in Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020, and all laws within respect to the licensing of those services that were in force immediately before the commencement of the principal order shall recommence in force with immediate effect," said Mr Dube.

He said the City of Bulawayo Public Transport Policy read with the Road Motor Transportation Act.

"Vehicles that are legible for permits are commuter omnibus or a passenger vehicle with a carrying capacity of not less than 12 passengers. Metered Taxi – a public service vehicle with a seating capacity of not more than seven passengers also known as taxicab," said Mr Dube.

He said the City of Bulawayo as a local planning authority is responsible for the management, policy formulation and implementation of policies within the City of Bulawayo.

"The City is responsible for ensuring that the appointed company or providers of public transport in Bulawayo are issued with permits. The city's policy also outlines that no vehicle other than those of the appointed company shall be allowed to use or enter the termini or be used for Public Transportation," said Mr Dube.

Source - The Chronicle

