Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
TWO Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday accused of defrauding the War Veterans ministry of close to ZWL$300 million.

Nzuzo Tshuma (34) and Dominic Musarurwa (35), however, denied the allegations and were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

The duo was represented by lawyers George Manokore and Chipo Mashura .

The investigating officer Hillary Mazheteke told the court that there is a preliminary audit report dating back to January 2020 linking the accused to the crime.

He said the police have bank statements indicating some of the stolen funds.

The investigation officer said the accused worked with two accomplices, also former ZNA members who are still at large.

"The audit report highlights that there is a certain batch of applications from beneficiaries of the Veterans ministry which was verified and processed by the accused persons," the court heard.

Mazheteke confirmed that over ZWL$200 million was transferred to the accused person accounts.

Defence counsel George Manokore argued during cross examination that the accused persons never attempted to flee even after Special Investigations Branch at the army briefed his clients about the allegations.

Manokore argued that the accused persons never demonstrated any chances of interference during and after their arrest. The defence submitted that the two soldiers were seconded to the War Veterans ministry for the purpose of security, not finance.

According to court papers, the ministry has a constitutional mandate to pay statutory benefits, including school fees to Veterans of the Liberation Struggle and their dependants.

Tshuma was seconded from ZNA to Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs as an assistant accountant responsible for preparing the final list of beneficiaries to be forwarded to the chief accountant for payment.

Musarurwa was also seconded from the ZNA to the Veterans ministry as a data capture official.

The duo, acting in connivance, allegedly defrauded the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs ministry from January 2020 to September 2023 by creating ghost schools and beneficiaries which they used to siphon money from the ministry.

"The duo would forward such to the chief accountant for payment purporting that they are real beneficiaries," the court heard.

The offence was discovered following an audit unearthed that the duo during the alleged period stole money amounting to ZWL$268 648 594.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

31 mins ago | 46 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

32 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

32 mins ago | 52 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

33 mins ago | 30 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

34 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

34 mins ago | 17 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

35 mins ago | 19 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

36 mins ago | 24 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

11 hrs ago | 648 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

12 hrs ago | 1306 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

12 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

13 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

15 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

16 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

18 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

18 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

22 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

22 hrs ago | 2692 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

19 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 3304 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

19 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 1502 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 710 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 625 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 839 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 589 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1116 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 421 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 890 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

19 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 80 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 233 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 324 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 667 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 263 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

19 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 342 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

19 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 411 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 Feb 2024 at 14:00hrs | 369 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 1626 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 326 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 Feb 2024 at 13:58hrs | 2624 Views