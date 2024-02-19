Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Ruling Zanu-PF structures are reportedly engaged in covert political manoeuvres to push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's third term in office, it has emerged.

Mnangagwa (81) is currently serving his second term, and constitutionally his last in office, having been first elected in 2018.

The Zimbabwean constitution only allows a President to serve a maximum of two terms.

However, there is a possibility that this can be changed through a constitutional amendment which would require a two-thirds majority in both the House of Assembly and Senate.

Zanu-PF currently holds a majority in the national assembly only.

A bold slogan: "Mnangagwa will be there in 2030," has since emerged as the alleged campaign to ostensibly promote Mnangagwa's continued leadership gains momentum.

The slogan, political observers note, suggests a concerted effort to extend Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.

A video of a Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial meeting held over the weekend showing some party leadership doing the slogan has since gone viral on the internet.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa confirmed that the party held its meeting over the weekend, but refused to comment on the viral video.

"I confirm we held a meeting over the weekend, I cannot comment on what was discussed," said Mavhenyengwa.

Zanu-PF information director Farai Marapira downplayed the allegations that his principal was seeking a third term by amending the Constitution.

"President Mnangagwa was recently given a fresh mandate to lead the people of Zimbabwe and is focusing on that. Anything more than that, [is] a lie," he said.

Mnangagwa has, however, been accused of strategically using the recalls of opposition legislators as a ruse to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament and potentially extend his presidential term.

After decimating potential rivals in the ruling party and putting his close allies in strategic government positions, Mnangagwa's biggest hurdle for a potential presidential term extension was in Parliament where the ruling party needed two thirds majority to amend the Constitution, political observers posited.

Zimbabwe Council of Churches said the recalls of opposition legislators led to Mnangagwa consolidating power.

"The recalls could be interpreted as a deliberate move to silence and dismantle opposition alternative voices leading the country towards a one party State which is a violation of the Constitution. The recalls pose a threat to democracy as this could lead to consolidation of power which contradicts the democratic tenets," ZCC said.

A new study by think tank Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) says the recalls feed into the grand scheme of Mnangagwa's third term ambition.

"The recalls, which have been affected by the ruling Zanu-PF party's Speaker of Parliament, who is the secretary of legal affairs in its Soviet-style political bureau (Politburo) intends to reduce the opposition's representation and increase the ruling party's chances of achieving a two-thirds majority in Parliament," ZDI said.

"Whereas the recalls may be misconstrued to be a microcosm of internal opposition CCC squabbles, they feed into a broader dual securocratic State consolidation project.

"That of countering the internal and external legitimacy challenges exposed by the opposition on one hand, and on the other hand weakening the opposition's power in Parliament to pave way to President Mnangawa's third term power ambitions," ZDI said.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera sounded the alarm, warning that the manoeuvres to extend Mnangagwa's term had serious implications on Zimbabwe's democratic institutions.

"The push for Mnangagwa's third term represents a significant erosion of democratic norms and principles. It sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the will of the people," he said.

"Zimbabweans deserve a leadership transition based on democratic principles and the rule of law. Any attempts to circumvent constitutional safeguards for personal gain will only deepen political instability and undermine the country's progress."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

31 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

32 mins ago | 52 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

33 mins ago | 32 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

33 mins ago | 30 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

34 mins ago | 30 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

34 mins ago | 17 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

35 mins ago | 19 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

36 mins ago | 24 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

11 hrs ago | 648 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

12 hrs ago | 1306 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

12 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

13 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

14 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

15 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

16 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

18 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

18 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

22 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

22 hrs ago | 2692 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

19 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 3304 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

19 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 1502 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 710 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 625 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 839 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 589 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1116 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 421 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 890 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

19 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 80 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 233 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 324 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 667 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 263 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway rehab set to resume

19 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 342 Views

Diaspora returnee turns into champion farmer

19 Feb 2024 at 04:46hrs | 411 Views

FlyNamibia to launch direct flights to Victoria Falls

18 Feb 2024 at 14:00hrs | 369 Views

Charambas and Fishers of Men have struck again

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 1626 Views

Matobo District face water shortages

18 Feb 2024 at 13:59hrs | 326 Views

Minister flees due to marauding baboons.

18 Feb 2024 at 13:58hrs | 2624 Views