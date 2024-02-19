Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DStv announces price increases

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MultiChoice has announced its annual DStv price adjustments that will kick in on 1 April 2024.

Prices will increase by between 3.1% and 7.8% across DStv's satellite pay-TV portfolio. DStv's streaming-only packages will remain unchanged.

Stats SA announced in January that South Africa's average inflation for 2023 was 6%.

DStv Access will see the largest price increase, but MultiChoice South Africa CEO Marc Jury said the entry-level package will also get a big upgrade to its sports offering.

"We have renewed La Liga, and we are in the process of finalising a long-term extension with them," he said.

Jury said DStv Access's sports offerings would include ESPN, La Liga, SuperSport Variety 4, and SuperSport Blitz.

DStv Compact Plus will also see a substantial increase of 6.9%.

Jury said Compact Plus subscribers would soon get a revamped set of channels that includes the best of Showmax's original content.
Marc Jury, MultiChoice SA CEO

Jury also said they would focus more on their price-guaranteed contract packages.

DStv customers who know they will be subscribed for the next two years can take up a 24-month contract.

These come with MultiChoices's price guarantee — no increases for the duration of the contract.

Subscribers can upgrade their contracts at any point during the two years, but you can't downgrade without cancelling and paying the associated fees.

MultiChoice price guarantee offers are as follows:

-  DStv Premium — R879 / 24 months
-  DStv Compact — R399 / 24 months
-  DStv Access — R109 / 24 months

DStv's price increases for 2024 are summarised in the table below.





Source - MyBroadband

