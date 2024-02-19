Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 mins ago | Views
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has issued a warning that the price of rice in Zimbabwe could increase from US$2 to US$3 if Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube does not reverse the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) introduced earlier this month. The announcement came following the release of Statutory Instrument 15 of 2024 on February 9.

In a statement, GMAZ President Tafadzwa Musarara expressed concerns that the imposition of VAT could have unintended consequences on the domestic rice market. Musarara highlighted that the tax could lead to an increase in the cost of 2kg rice to US$2.30 or US$2.40, with retailers potentially pricing it as high as US$3 due to exchange rate complications. This potential price hike is expected to impact consumer spending significantly.

Moreover, Musarara cautioned that the introduction of VAT could pave the way for cheaper, VAT-free rice imports from South Africa to flood the Zimbabwean market. He emphasized the risks of this scenario, noting that it may lead to the dominance of imported rice over locally processed rice, posing a threat to 2,800 local jobs in the rice sector and rendering existing infrastructure redundant.

With rice being the second most preferred food in Zimbabwe, according to GMAZ, with a monthly consumption of 15,000 metric tonnes, the inflation of prices due to VAT could have far-reaching implications on public health. Musarara stressed the nutritional advantages of rice over maize-meal, highlighting its lower fat content, cholesterol-free nature, and high fiber content. Additionally, he underscored the significance of rice in promoting stable blood sugar levels and supporting individuals with gastrointestinal health challenges.

As consumption of rice is projected to surge to 22,500 metric tonnes by 2028, Musarara urged the government to reconsider the imposition of VAT on rice to prevent adverse effects on both the economy and public health in Zimbabwe.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

3 die in NRZ crash

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

11 mins ago | 3 Views

DStv announces price increases

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

4 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

4 hrs ago | 803 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

15 hrs ago | 1666 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

16 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

17 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

17 hrs ago | 465 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

17 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

17 hrs ago | 913 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

18 hrs ago | 988 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

18 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

20 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

21 hrs ago | 565 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

22 hrs ago | 730 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

22 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

22 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

19 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 481 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

19 Feb 2024 at 08:05hrs | 441 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

19 Feb 2024 at 07:55hrs | 2838 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

19 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 3411 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

19 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 1559 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 729 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 642 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 889 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 616 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1145 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 435 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 936 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

19 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 90 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 239 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 348 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 687 Views