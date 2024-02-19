Bosso part way with kit sponsors

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS kit sponsors for the past three years, On the Ball (OTB), through the Looks brand, sold over 5 000 replica jerseys and have revealed that they part ways with the Bulawayo giants extremely happy.OTB's US$300 000 kit sponsorship deal with Highlanders expired on December 31st last year and sources said the 2006 Castle Lager Premiership champions will be using Adidas branded kit this season.OTB chief executive officer Peter Chiveso, in an interview, said they had a very successful three-year relationship with Highlanders where they introduced and developed an official technical partnership with the club, which was a first in the club's history."Year one was very difficult in terms of sales, as the fans were adjusting to the idea of buying official club merchandise. From year two onwards, the sales improved greatly, and the final year was the most successful. Our kit designs proved very popular and improved year on year.The players appreciated the quality of the training, match day, and travel apparel. For three years, Bosso players and technical team were among the best dressed in the league. We're very proud of our achievements with Highlanders FC," said Chiveso.He said they managed to forge an excellent relationship with the board and management over the three years despite changes in club leadership, the club as an institution remained extremely professional."We remain in contact and we wish the club and its fans the very best for the 2024 season and beyond.When you've had a fruitful relationship, it's never goodbye, it's always see you later," said Chiveso.