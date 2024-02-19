Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS kit sponsors for the past three years, On the Ball (OTB), through the Looks brand, sold over 5 000 replica jerseys and have revealed that they part ways with the Bulawayo giants extremely happy.

OTB's US$300 000 kit sponsorship deal with Highlanders expired on December 31st last year and sources said the 2006 Castle Lager Premiership champions will be using Adidas branded kit this season.

OTB chief executive officer Peter Chiveso, in an interview, said they had a very successful three-year relationship with Highlanders where they introduced and developed an official technical partnership with the club, which was a first in the club's history.

"Year one was very difficult in terms of sales, as the fans were adjusting to the idea of buying official club merchandise. From year two onwards, the sales improved greatly, and the final year was the most successful.  Our kit designs proved very popular and improved year on year.

The players appreciated the quality of the training, match day, and travel apparel. For three years, Bosso players and technical team were among the best dressed in the league. We're very proud of our achievements with Highlanders FC," said Chiveso.

He said they managed to forge an excellent relationship with the board and management over the three years despite changes in club leadership, the club as an institution remained extremely professional.

"We remain in contact and we wish the club and its fans the very best for the 2024 season and beyond.

When you've had a fruitful relationship, it's never goodbye,  it's always see you later," said Chiveso.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

1 min ago | 0 Views

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

23 mins ago | 20 Views

DStv announces price increases

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

4 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

15 hrs ago | 798 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

16 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

16 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

17 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

17 hrs ago | 905 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

18 hrs ago | 983 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

18 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

20 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

20 hrs ago | 564 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

22 hrs ago | 729 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

22 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

22 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

19 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 479 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

19 Feb 2024 at 08:05hrs | 439 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

19 Feb 2024 at 07:55hrs | 2837 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

19 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 3407 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

19 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 1557 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 727 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 642 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 886 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 613 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1144 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 434 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 935 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

19 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 90 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 239 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 347 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 687 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 268 Views