Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

by Staff reporter
4 secs ago | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has paid tribute to the Russian Federation for standing firm in support of Zimbabwe's sovereignty in the face of an ever-present threat from imperial powers.

VP Chiwenga said this when he touched down at the Kazan International Airport in Russia, ahead of the official opening of the Phygital Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

The games are a multidisciplinary international sports tournament anchored on embracing technology and science drawn up by the Russian Federation.

VP Chiwenga was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan who is also the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, Oleg Korobchenko.

Tatarstan is a region in the Russian Federation and one of the most economically developed and industrialised regions.

Speaking to journalists on arrival, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe accepted the invite because of the excellent relations that exist between the two countries.

He singled out Russia's support for Zimbabwe's liberation struggle as well as the 2008 vote when Russia and The People's Republic of China vetoed the United Nations (UN) sanctions against Zimbabwe which had been sponsored by the West.

"The Russian Federation and Zimbabwe relations date back to the days of the Soviet Union, when they stood with us for the liberation of Zimbabwe until we got our independence in 1980," said VP Chiwenga.

"We must also remember that the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China have always been with Zimbabwe during the most difficult times.

"The 8th of July 2008 when we were almost being slammed with the Chapter 7 of the United Nations Security Council Sanctions (UNSC) and it was the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China which stood with Zimbabwe.

"These games which we are here for are going to be competed for by several countries and they promote science and technology," he said.

VP Chiwenga spoke with authority as he is also an academic in his own right and captured the vetoeing of the UN sanctions aptly in his book ‘Goose or Gander The United Nations Security Council and The ETHIC of Double Standards.

The book zooms on the operations of the UNSC, the main organ of the UN, which is responsible for the maintenance of peace and security in the whole world.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

1 min ago | 0 Views

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

23 mins ago | 20 Views

DStv announces price increases

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

4 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

15 hrs ago | 798 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

16 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

16 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

17 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

17 hrs ago | 905 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

18 hrs ago | 983 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

18 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

20 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Reunification sought by Tsvangirai 5 months before he died now in tatters

20 hrs ago | 564 Views

Docket opened in the Mutumbuka house scam saga

22 hrs ago | 729 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu remains CCC Interim Secretary General

22 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mliswa warns public against purchasing stands from Brobondo

22 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Plumtree man arrested for stealing bicycle at nightclub

19 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 479 Views

Two nabbed in Lupane for unlawful ivory possession

19 Feb 2024 at 08:05hrs | 439 Views

Chamisa-backed CCC faction rejects Welshman Ncube's leadership

19 Feb 2024 at 07:55hrs | 2837 Views

Zanu-PF initiates Mnangagwa's third-term campaign

19 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 3407 Views

Zimbabwe to sell 15 million cubic litres of water to SA

19 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 1557 Views

Dembare outcast resurfaces at Caps United

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 727 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns schools against privatising education

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 642 Views

'CCC chaos to fuel voter apathy'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 886 Views

Zimbabwe varsity workers threaten strike over poor salaries

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 613 Views

Woman loses vehicle rebate case

19 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1144 Views

'Use lithium to negotiate Zimbabwe out of sanctions'

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 434 Views

Mnangagwa govt under fire over meagre pension pay-outs

19 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 935 Views

Decoloniality vs mental re-orientation

19 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 90 Views

Food crisis escalates in Matebeleland region

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 239 Views

Man up for torching lover's property

19 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 347 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane join Zanu-PF?

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 687 Views

Highlanders beat Bulawayo Chiefs in a friendly match

19 Feb 2024 at 04:47hrs | 268 Views