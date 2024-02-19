Jah Signal engages the Charambas

News / National

by Staff reporter

Disgraced Zimdancehall artiste, Jah Signal, who is under fire over copyrights issues with Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba says he has reached an amicable position with the gospel couple.This follows the withdrawal of the singer's two trending songs "Shinga Muroora" and "Tengai Mafuta" from YouTube, after the Charambas lodged complaints of copyrights infringement.The Charambas contested and won that "Shinga Muroora" was a rendition of their song, "Kana vanhu vangu," which was released in 2001 while "Tengai Mafuta" was a remix of Mai Charamba's song.In a statement, Jah Signal's management said that the disgraced artiste had met with the Charambas and reached an amicable position that will remain private and confidential to the two parties."On behalf of The Swaah family and fans, Jah Signal would like to make and let it be known that following a meeting with the man of God, Pastor and Amai Charamba. An amicable position has been reached that will remain private and confidential to the two parties."Jah Signal has expressed deep remorse and extends his sincere apologies to the Charambas and their fans for any distress caused by the unintended infringement. He acknowledges his mistake and is committed to learning from this experience, as well as implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future."However, it is not yet clear if the songs will be reinstated on YouTube and how the other parties involved, such as organisations that had awarded accolades to the singer over the copied material will react following the infringement debacle.