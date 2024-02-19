Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Disgraced Zimdancehall artiste, Jah Signal, who is under fire over copyrights issues with Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba says he has reached an amicable position with the gospel couple.

This follows the withdrawal of the singer's two trending songs "Shinga Muroora" and "Tengai Mafuta" from YouTube, after the Charambas lodged complaints of copyrights infringement.

The Charambas contested and won that "Shinga Muroora" was a rendition of their song, "Kana vanhu vangu," which was released in 2001 while "Tengai Mafuta" was a remix of Mai Charamba's song.

In a statement, Jah Signal's management said that the disgraced artiste had met with the Charambas and reached an amicable position that will remain private and confidential to the two parties.

"On behalf of The Swaah family and fans, Jah Signal would like to make and let it be known that following a meeting with the man of God, Pastor and Amai Charamba. An amicable position has been reached that will remain private and confidential to the two parties.

"Jah Signal has expressed deep remorse and extends his sincere apologies to the Charambas and their fans for any distress caused by the unintended infringement. He acknowledges his mistake and is committed to learning from this experience, as well as implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future."

However, it is not yet clear if the songs will be reinstated on YouTube and how the other parties involved, such as organisations that had awarded accolades to the singer over the copied material will react following the infringement debacle.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

29 mins ago | 58 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

33 mins ago | 34 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

35 mins ago | 24 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

37 mins ago | 32 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

44 mins ago | 36 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

47 mins ago | 132 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

49 mins ago | 70 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

DStv announces price increases

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

8 hrs ago | 765 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 1074 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

11 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

11 hrs ago | 1397 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

11 hrs ago | 893 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

22 hrs ago | 914 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

22 hrs ago | 1928 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

22 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

24 hrs ago | 584 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

24 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

24 hrs ago | 1020 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

19 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 1095 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

19 Feb 2024 at 15:01hrs | 241 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

19 Feb 2024 at 13:10hrs | 2307 Views