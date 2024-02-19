Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Business came to a standstill in Gweru's Central Business District (CBD) as scores of motorists joined a funeral procession for the late model and Gweru socialite Tashana Andrews.

Andrews passed away on Saturday following a long illness.

She will be remembered for her love for modelling and fashion.

She was laid at Mtapa Cemetery in Gweru.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

28 mins ago | 53 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

31 mins ago | 30 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

33 mins ago | 22 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

35 mins ago | 30 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

42 mins ago | 35 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

45 mins ago | 121 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

DStv announces price increases

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

8 hrs ago | 765 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 1074 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

11 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

11 hrs ago | 893 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

21 hrs ago | 914 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

22 hrs ago | 1928 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

22 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

24 hrs ago | 583 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

24 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

24 hrs ago | 1020 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

19 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 1094 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

19 Feb 2024 at 15:01hrs | 241 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

19 Feb 2024 at 13:10hrs | 2307 Views