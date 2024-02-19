News / National
Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill
Business came to a standstill in Gweru's Central Business District (CBD) as scores of motorists joined a funeral procession for the late model and Gweru socialite Tashana Andrews.
Andrews passed away on Saturday following a long illness.
She will be remembered for her love for modelling and fashion.
She was laid at Mtapa Cemetery in Gweru.
Source - The Chronicle