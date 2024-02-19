Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN was killed in cold blood and left with bruises all over her body.In a statement, police said the body of the deceased was found on 18 February 2024 along Mutare Road.Police appealed for information that may help in apprehending the suspects."Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which a yet-to-be-identified woman was found dead with multiple bruises all over the body on 18/02/24 along Mutare Road , Opposite Supreme Panel Beaters, Msasa, Harare. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," reads the statement.