Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A WOMAN was killed in cold blood and left with bruises all over her body.

In a statement, police said the body of the deceased was found on 18 February 2024 along Mutare Road.

Police appealed for information that may help in apprehending the suspects.

"Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which a yet-to-be-identified woman was found dead with multiple bruises all over the body on 18/02/24 along Mutare Road , Opposite Supreme Panel Beaters, Msasa, Harare. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

28 mins ago | 54 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

31 mins ago | 30 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

33 mins ago | 22 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

36 mins ago | 30 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

42 mins ago | 35 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

45 mins ago | 121 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

The Role of Autonomous Vehicles in the Future of Car Hire Services

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

3 die in NRZ crash

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Chiwenga eulogise Zimbabwe-Russia relations

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bosso part way with kit sponsors

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Dembare clash, a test for Bosso title credentials

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Grain millers warn of rice price hike as VAT threat looms

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

DStv announces price increases

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Man kills brother during fight over relish

8 hrs ago | 765 Views

Sikhala says Zanu-PF blocked him from 2023 polls

11 hrs ago | 1074 Views

81 year old Mnangagwa's third term bid exposed

11 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

11 hrs ago | 1394 Views

War vets lose ZWL$300m to soldiers

11 hrs ago | 893 Views

'Bulawayo 80% forex rates illegal'

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Highlanders will be ready for Dembare'

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Vendors defy Bulawayo council directive

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bulawayo resident to experience long periods without water

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

BCC issues permits to commuter omnibus operators

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chiwenga to officially open Russian games

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man found with five lion heads in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa describes Zimbabwe's economic crisis as a revolution

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

ZAPU accuses Zanu-PF of orchestrating CCC destruction

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

4 armed robbery suspects found with 9mm pistol

21 hrs ago | 914 Views

SADC preparatory mission to visit Zimbabwe from 20 to 24 February 2024

22 hrs ago | 1928 Views

CCC ditches Chamisa's face

22 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Billiat's Dynamos deal stalled

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Zimsec opens registration for June and November 2024 examinations

24 hrs ago | 583 Views

Misunderstanding over SIM card ends in tragedy

24 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe police name, shame drug lords

24 hrs ago | 1020 Views

South Africa to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

19 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 1094 Views

Vandals keep police on their toes

19 Feb 2024 at 15:01hrs | 241 Views

Chiwenga launches AVM Prototype City Bus

19 Feb 2024 at 13:10hrs | 2307 Views