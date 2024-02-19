Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

by Stephen Jakes
The fired minister of War Veterans Christopher Mutsvangwa has come under fire for claiming to be exposing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa who fired him was put at the helm by him (Mutsvangwa) and that he didn't even win the August 23 2023 elections following his dismissal.

The Bulawayo-based outspoken Ex Zipra war veteran Max Mkandla said  Mutsvangwa's remarks that he was fired by a person he put into presidency and that the same did not win the presidential race speaks of unfaithfulness and flip flop character of the former war veterans Chairman.

"His claim that he was fired by someone he put into Presidents and that Mnangagwa did not win the elections after he has been fired is useless. Why did he not say it before then?  He also criticised the former Citizens Coalition for Change leader after his resignation that he wanted to cause his arrest for abusing party funds. Where does Mutsvangwa come in, in the opposition party affairs?" Mkandla said.

"Which opposition party will he ever want to work with? At some point he attacked the Southern African Development Community on behalf of Mnangagwa. His attack became personal against the leader of the Sadc mission Nevers Mumba after he presented the Sadc report on the elections.  So what can the nation get from such a person?"

Mkandla said there were also reports that Mutsvangwa exposed that Zanu PF has a lot of money about US$15 million which it channeled towards destroying Chamisa and opposition through paying judges and infiltrators.

"He says this as if he was not part of the scheme and we wonder why he says it now after being fired. Right now people's properties are being destroyed by his party government and as a Zanu PF spokesperson he has not said anything," Mkandla said.

"Wew want to hear what his remarks are on this. These demolitions and the money being paid to judges and infiltrators are not necessary. The money should have been used in a proper manner to develop the nation not to be abused like he claims."

Mkandla challenged Mnangagwa to surround himself with proper people who will advise him properly addimng that some of the policies he implement makes him unpopular with the rest of the citizens.

Source - Byo24News

