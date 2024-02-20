Latest News Editor's Choice


Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

by Gideon Madzikatidze
2 hrs ago | Views
School teachers in Highglen District have raised red flag over alleged compulsory administration of iron and folate supplements amongst learners in schools without the presents of health officials or expertise, consultation with parents (consent) and dictate on deadlines.

There was public outcry as experts warned education authorities to stop using learners as apparatus for health experiments, which may be detrimental for learners' wellbeing.

In a communique shared on WhatsApp platforms with teachers in the district during closed door meetings held this Tuesday which were addressed by school Headmasters and their Deputies, class teachers were summoned to administer the supplements amongst their learners using registers of their respective classes.

"Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen. May all class teachers come and collect Iron and Folate supplement registers and complete the forms. Adminstration of the tablets will be done this Thursday by the class teacher. Please comply," Mrs Panashe Sibanda, a Headmistress at Glen Norah 2 High School summons teachers.

"You are advised to take the tablets for your class on Thursday at 8 am for the morning session and 12 for the Afternoon session.Thank you in advance. Collect the forms in Room 2 today," Sibanda commands.

"Ladies and Gentlemen. May we all assemble in the Staffroom ASAP. You are supposed to compile a comprehensive register for all your learners and make sure you administer iron and folate supplements amongst your learners. Everyone is expected to either comply with this directive from higher authorities or face disciplinary action and ultimate dismissal from assuming duties forthwith," Sibanda added.

However, National President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Obert Masaraure has described the move as unethical as it poses health hazards among learners who may have been living with health other conditions.

"It is highly unethical for teachers to administer any medical supplements to learners without the explicit consent of parents or guardians," Masaraure said.

"Teachers are advised to desist from being accomplices in this unethical conduct. School Heads should advise parents and guardians of the exercise and educate them on the importance of the supplements," Masaraure added.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sifiso Ndlovu echoed the sentiments claiming that everyone should comply as long as it is within the confines of the law.

"Teachers also act as parents when they are at school and are therefore entrusted with all parenting duties and responsibilities," Ndlovu said.

"The exercise should however be delegated to people with specific expertise and its unfortunate if the teachers are forced to administer iron and folate supplements withou the consent of all stakeholders. Teachers are not health masters, but should focus on merely delivering lessons," Ndlovu added.

"Cholera is like measles and polio which calls on authorities to embark on vaccinations to arrest its spread, hence the need to effect that preventative measure, only on condition that the exercise will be presided over by health officials or expertise," Ndlovu said.

Experts have also warned education authorities to desist from frog-march teachers into participating in exercise which they do not have knowledge and expertise on, citing that vaccinations must follow the proper legal procedure, they (vaccinations) are optional and dissemination of information to stakeholders is very important.

Others have described the process as being done hurriedly which raises eyebrows that learners are being used as "Guinea pigs" and as apparatus for medical experiments.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MPOSE) spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro was evasive on the issue but however, promised to act on the allegations and investigate the issue.

"Frog marched by who?, Which school?, Give me names of schools to work with so that we can investigate your allegations," Ndoro questioned.

Source - Gideon Madzikatidze

