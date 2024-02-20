ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF leadership in Mazowe district led by District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chairperson Doctor Tafadzwa Musarara replaced ward six councillor Shamei Sande who was remanded in custody for theft of Presidential inputs recently.Sande is being accused of stealing 100 bags of fertilizer meant for Pfumvudza.Musarara together with Mazowe North Member of Parliament Tsungi Makumbe agreed to put Mazowe rural district council chairperson John Mudzonga as caretaker councillor.