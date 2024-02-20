Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

In Old Lobengula, Bulawayo, reports indicate that some property owners are resorting to renting out their verandas and toilets to desperate individuals seeking housing, raising concerns about the potential outbreak of diseases like cholera. This situation is exacerbated by the increasing cost of proper accommodation in the city.A resident, speaking anonymously, expressed alarm over the dire living conditions in Old Lobengula, warning of the heightened risk of cholera outbreaks due to overcrowding caused by landlords renting out verandas and toilets as makeshift shelters.Thembelani Dube, Secretary for Administration of the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), emphasized the importance of landlords respecting the rights of those seeking housing. Dube stressed that individuals should not be compelled to live in such unsanitary conditions and urged landlords to consider alternative options for accommodation.While acknowledging the attachment people may have to their childhood neighborhoods, Dube highlighted the need for individuals to consider relocating to other areas where housing may be more accessible.Dube underscored the potential health hazards posed by overcrowding, including the increased risk of cholera outbreaks and the possibility of sewer system failures due to excessive pressure. He emphasized that housing infrastructure is designed to accommodate a specific number of occupants and may fail if this capacity is exceeded.Efforts to reach Ward 12 councilor, Muziwakibo Masuku, for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.