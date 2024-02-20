Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Time to re-energise the opposition

by Leonard Koni
2 hrs ago | Views
The future and quality of our opposition is in limbo and in dire straits. It needs to be fixed, improved as quickly as possible if it wants to be a force to reckon with. There are no short cuts to attain political power.

The opposition must strategically position itself as the next government in waiting, deflate the regime's political bubble and its hegemony. It must aim to cut its umbilical cord which has caused untold suffering to the masses. What is needed right now is a very strong opposition which must put a final nail to the already limping Zanu PF government.

Currently the opposition is in disarray, disjointed, divided, disintegrated and fragile. There is still room to unite and build a very strong movement. Politics is a game of numbers and it is unfortunate that if people leave a political party which is however voluntary, end up throwing tantrums to the former as soon as they leave after losing either through primary or secondary elections.

We had such people before who left the opposition after being beaten on primaries the likes of Lilian Timveous, James Maridadi who is now an ambassador to Senegal, Obert Gutu now with the peace commission and Blessing Chebundo just to mention a few. And in no time, they were already taking posts offered by ZANU PF and one starts to wonder what kind of opposition leaders we have in the country?

The problem is they are not patient or maybe they are compromised because if you are defeated in any kind of an election just lay back and you can always come back in the future. This is politics.

A political party is a family. In families where they do not respect the hierarchy that family disintegrates if they fail to talk to each other. Communication is vital in any organization.

Those who feel aggrieved must find a way to dialogue and iron out sticking issues.

Previously we have seen the likes of Jessie Majome who after got beaten hands down by Joana Mamombe, decided to quit politics and from there we started seeing the Zanu PF hand. Today she is now serving as one of the commissioners. So it was never for the people but for self aggrandizement.

A  good dancer knows when to leave the stage. A number of best opposition MPs wanted to be there for life hence the opposition never got stable because of greediness and selfishness.

Just a few days ago we had this Lovemore Chinoputsa who wrote a long winding resignation letter citing the reasons he left CCC accusing Nelson Chamisa of personalizing the party CCC, making himself a demi god, dictator, one centre of power and a man lying to people using bible verses.

Some opposition leaders are irredeemable. They are so greed and hungry for power at all costs and will ensure that they will grab a chance to sell out the struggle.

We have seasoned political leaders who for the love of money and power have ganged up with the ruling party to effect recalls and eventually awarded it with a majority rule in the house of assembly just because they lost during primary selection. Such kind politicians must be fished out of the people as they a danger to a progressive movement. Such a behaviour is a recipe for disaster and must be condemned with the strongest term it deserves.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni

Must Read

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

6 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

CID officers up for torture

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

'54% Zimbabweans unemployed'

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe mines officials up for extortion

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe is in hands of callous ruling elite

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

US$54 million Gwanda Lithium Mine employs 300

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Media urged to be cautious on national security issues

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Of CCC and the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 634 Views

Ramaphosa announces South Africa election date

16 hrs ago | 1250 Views

ZLHR demands social rights for ordinary citizens

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

Woman bashes hubby for coming home late

22 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Two men arrested for attempted murder

22 hrs ago | 627 Views

The history of the liberation struggle is incomplete without mentioning Sipolilo (Guruve) Battles

22 hrs ago | 600 Views

NewsHawks freezes exclusive Zimbabwe military story

23 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Active Youth Zimbabwe set to build drug rehabilitation center

23 hrs ago | 85 Views

Estate agent in trouble over fraud

23 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mutsvangwa blasted for spilling bins about Mnangagwa after being fired

23 hrs ago | 4996 Views

WATCH: Welshman Ncube tells it as it is

23 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Woman killed, body dumped on roadside

24 hrs ago | 492 Views

Socialite's funeral procession brings Gweru CBD to a standstill

24 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Jah Signal engages the Charambas

24 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mbappe to join Real Madrid

20 Feb 2024 at 12:56hrs | 551 Views

African Union bans slaughtering of donkeys

20 Feb 2024 at 12:28hrs | 444 Views

Kuvimba mining house dumps hundreds of workers

20 Feb 2024 at 11:21hrs | 831 Views

CCC and MDC were led same corrupt leaders and both accomplished nothing. Same again are leading new blue party!

20 Feb 2024 at 11:15hrs | 573 Views

Enjoy the zen whilst I bring you tea, the stewardess seemed to say

20 Feb 2024 at 11:12hrs | 140 Views

The maize crop is now on the brink of total loss

20 Feb 2024 at 11:08hrs | 424 Views

The growth, legacy of Pelandaba Bus Company

20 Feb 2024 at 11:03hrs | 768 Views