Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A man crippled and now requiring hip replacement after a reckless motorist rammed his car in 2008, is to receive US$37 189 in compensation for medical expenses plus loss of employment and future care arrangements, the High Court has ruled.

Mr Johnson Muchechesi sustained a broken femur in the road accident which has led to an assessed 65 percent permanent disability. A victim of a crash is entitled to a reasonable level of compensation that goes toward medical treatment including psychological treatment, if necessary, lost wages and superannuation.

 In an action brought without legal representation, Mr Muchechesi sued over negligence of the motorist Mr Kelvin Musimwa, claiming US$84 000 being damages plus medical expenses.

 But Justice Gladys Mhuri reduced the claim US$37 189, after a fully contested civil trial.

Following the accident, Mr Muchechesi underwent a knee operation, and now requires hip replacement.

The medical assessment put his injuries and disability at 65 percent permanent disability. He stated that he still goes for reviews at Parirenyatwa Hospital and was told to return and have the items required for the hip replacement costed.

The court heard that Mr Muchechesi has been in pain for the past 14 years and he will not be able to live normally again, while the accident also cost him  his marriage after his wife divorced him because he could no longer be intimate with her.

Through his legal counsel, Mr Musimwa put up a spirited defence, in a bid to turn the tables against Muchechesi, arguing that the victim caused the accident as he was driving at high speed and wanted to overtake in front of oncoming traffic.

But Justice Mhuri dismissed Mr Musimwa's defence noting that he was not a credible witness.

 "Plaintiff is, therefore entitled to claim damages for the injuries sustained. The defendant did not prove any contributory negligence on the part of the plaintiff."

 On the loss of amenities for life, Justice Mhuri accepted Mr Muchechesi's testimony that due to the injuries he sustained, he was unable to work, he was by then aged 39 years, in his prime and was able to look after his children.

But he is now divorced and  is unable to perform conjugal rights, said the judge.

On compensation claims, claimants do not have to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, but rather on the basis of preponderance of probabilities.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Woman in court over drugs

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Tout beats up police officer

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Housing project to go ahead

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

12 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 267 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

14 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

14 hrs ago | 465 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

21 hrs ago | 679 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

22 hrs ago | 523 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

22 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

22 hrs ago | 129 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

22 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

22 hrs ago | 828 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

23 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

23 hrs ago | 390 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

23 hrs ago | 360 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

24 hrs ago | 800 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

24 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

24 hrs ago | 494 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

24 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

24 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

24 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

24 hrs ago | 195 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

24 hrs ago | 143 Views

CID officers up for torture

24 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

24 hrs ago | 96 Views