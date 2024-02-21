Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

WITH about a month left before the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2024 examination registration deadline, parents have called for a downward review of the registration fees.While the Government has chipped in to subsidise the cost and cushion parents, some parents still feel the fees, which are pegged in foreign currency are still high for those with many children or vulnerable groups.According to a recent Zimsec examination registration notice, Ordinary Level candidates at public schools will pay a subsidized fee of US$11 per subject while those at colleges pay a subsidized fee of US$13 with private school candidates paying the full amount of US$24.Those at Advanced Level are supposed to pay US$22 at public schools, US$26 at colleges and US$48 for private school candidates. Zimsec has clarified that the Government subsidy does not apply to candidates retaking any subjects, while the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) does not support retake examinations.Candidates should also have fulfilled the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (Cala) requirements for them to sit for the June and/or November examinations.In separate interviews parents said while Government support was appreciated, the registration fee level still remains out of the reach of many.Mrs Anna Mhofu from Nketa six suburb in Bulawayo said many parents and guardians were struggling to earn a living and appealed to Zimsec to consider reviewing downwards the fees for both June and November examinations.Given the poor rains and prospects of food shortages this year, she said the situation would likely be tough for parents and guardians in rural areas who struggle with basic income.‘'As a parent I appeal to Zimsec to consider that these fees are not affordable given that many parents are failing to pay US$20 fees per term," said Mrs Mhofu."We are being asked to pay US$77 for seven subjects, which is beyond the reach of many given the prevailing economic situation in the country.''She said the Government should also consider increasing its subsidy portion or direct Zimsec to slash the registration fees to enable learners from poor families to also write the exams.Since Zimbabwe uses a multiple currency system, Zimsec has said, parents and guardians are free to pay the registration fees using a currency of their choice (rand, USD, or Zimbabwean dollar).This means those who wish to pay in local currency would pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate of USD to Zimbabwe dollar rate applicable at the time of payment between 13 to 20 March, said the examinations body.Another parent, Mr Mthokozisi Sibanda expressed shock and concern over the examination fees saying the amounts required would close some learners out, especially those from poor families.Others said they were already struggling to pay school fees of between US$30 and US$50 for primary and secondary school respectively.This comes at a time when schools have raised concern over delays in payment of fees by parents and guardians who are taking advantage of the Government directive not to turn away learners over non-payment of fees.Another parent who declined to be named said given such a situation, Zimsec should urgently review the exam fees or give parents more time to look for money."I think a review is needed or at least if they could extend the deadline, to give us more time to run around and get the money," said the parent.Zimbabwe Schools Development Associations and Committee (ZSDAC) national general secretary Mr Everisto Jongwe said they were worried that some parents or guardians in marginalized communities like rural, peri-urban and farm schools may not be able to raise the minimum amount. ZSDAC is an association that represents the interest of school development committees throughout the country.Meanwhile, Zimsec has advised candidates to ensure they check the deadline dates for June registration with their respective centres.