Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WITH about a month left before the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2024 examination registration deadline, parents have called for a downward review of the registration fees.

While the Government has chipped in to subsidise the cost and cushion parents, some parents still feel the fees, which are pegged in foreign currency are still high for those with many children or vulnerable groups.

According to a recent Zimsec examination registration notice, Ordinary Level candidates at public schools will pay a subsidized fee of US$11 per subject while those at colleges pay a subsidized fee of US$13 with private school candidates paying the full amount of US$24.

Those at Advanced Level are supposed to pay US$22 at public schools, US$26 at colleges and US$48 for private school candidates. Zimsec has clarified that the Government subsidy does not apply to candidates retaking any subjects, while the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) does not support retake examinations.

Candidates should also have fulfilled the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (Cala) requirements for them to sit for the June and/or November examinations.

In separate interviews parents said while Government support was appreciated, the registration fee level still remains out of the reach of many.
Mrs Anna Mhofu from Nketa six suburb in Bulawayo said many parents and guardians were struggling to earn a living and appealed to Zimsec to consider reviewing downwards the fees for both June and November examinations.

Given the poor rains and prospects of food shortages this year, she said the situation would likely be tough for parents and guardians in rural areas who struggle with basic income.

‘'As a parent I appeal to Zimsec to consider that these fees are not affordable given that many parents are failing to pay US$20 fees per term," said Mrs Mhofu.

"We are being asked to pay US$77 for seven subjects, which is beyond the reach of many given the prevailing economic situation in the country.''
She said the Government should also consider increasing its subsidy portion or direct Zimsec to slash the registration fees to enable learners from poor families to also write the exams.

Since Zimbabwe uses a multiple currency system, Zimsec has said, parents and guardians are free to pay the registration fees using a currency of their choice (rand, USD, or Zimbabwean dollar).

This means those who wish to pay in local currency would pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate of USD to Zimbabwe dollar rate applicable at the time of payment between 13 to 20 March, said the examinations body.

Another parent, Mr Mthokozisi Sibanda expressed shock and concern over the examination fees saying the amounts required would close some learners out, especially those from poor families.

Others said they were already struggling to pay school fees of between US$30 and US$50 for primary and secondary school respectively.

This comes at a time when schools have raised concern over delays in payment of fees by parents and guardians who are taking advantage of the Government directive not to turn away learners over non-payment of fees.

Another parent who declined to be named said given such a situation, Zimsec should urgently review the exam fees or give parents more time to look for money.

"I think a review is needed or at least if they could extend the deadline, to give us more time to run around and get the money," said the parent.
Zimbabwe Schools Development Associations and Committee (ZSDAC) national general secretary Mr Everisto Jongwe said they were worried that some parents or guardians in marginalized communities like rural, peri-urban and farm schools may not be able to raise the minimum amount. ZSDAC is an association that represents the interest of school development committees throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Zimsec has advised candidates to ensure they check the deadline dates for June registration with their respective centres.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Woman in court over drugs

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Tout beats up police officer

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Housing project to go ahead

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

12 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

14 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

14 hrs ago | 465 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

21 hrs ago | 679 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

22 hrs ago | 523 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

22 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

22 hrs ago | 129 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

22 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

22 hrs ago | 828 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

23 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

23 hrs ago | 390 Views

Winky D slapped with copyright strikes

23 hrs ago | 360 Views

Welshman Ncube denies controlling Tshabangu

24 hrs ago | 800 Views

Bulawayo council embarks on road improvement project

24 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe fights illegal settlers on state land 'sold' after being repossessed from white farmers

24 hrs ago | 494 Views

Khama Billiat to sign for Yadah Stars FC?

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Welshman exposes Chamisa?

24 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Land war rages as bigwigs clash

24 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zuj condemns harassment of journalists

24 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security firm boss in US$1m fraud

24 hrs ago | 195 Views

Former MP, 39 others further remanded

24 hrs ago | 143 Views

CID officers up for torture

24 hrs ago | 441 Views

Bulawayo Poly loses US$ fees war

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Police sued for wrongful arrest, torture

24 hrs ago | 96 Views