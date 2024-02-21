Latest News Editor's Choice


Strong winds blew off roofs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TSHABALALA Residents Association has come to the rescue of four families whose house rooftops were blown off by strong winds.

Tshabalala Residents Association chairperson, Webster Tsondoyi, said the families were left counting losses following the February 5 harsh weather conditions.

"The Civil Protection Unit offices and the constituency office responded and they physically came to see the damage and later the Civil Protection gave victims maize which they all collected at the Grand Marketing Board," he said.

Tsondoyi said Tshabalala residents then contributed towards buying roofing sheets for the affected families.

"Members of Tshabalala extension mobilised themselves and brought asbestos roofing sheets to assist the victims and yesterday we delivered half of the asbestos needed," he said.

Ward 5 councillor Dumisani Nkomo said he was in the process of mobilising more support and resources to assist the victims.

"The challenge is that ward 5 is huge and it has 20 suburbs, so sometimes it becomes difficult to respond to every incident or problem that takes place," he said.

One of the affected residents, who only identified herself as Miss Ncube said she was away when the incident happened.

"I was at work when the incident took place and I was shocked to find my house without a roof," she said.

"I would like to thank each and every one who contributed towards the buying of asbestos roofing sheets."

Source - southern eye

