Tout beats up police officer

by Staff reporter

A BULAWAYO tout has appeared in court for assaulting a police officer and damaging property.Jacob Magwejere (20) was not asked to plead when he appeared on Tuesday before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube, who remanded him to March 4 on US$100 bail.The court heard that on February 17 at 7:30pm Magwejere was at the intersection of Fife Street and 3rd Avenue in Bulawayo city centre touting for passengers when he was approached by police officers.Magwejere was arrested and taken to a police station where a docket was opened. He was released after paying a US$20 fine.On the same night, Magwejere was again back on the streets touting when he was approached by other police officers.He beat up one of them, broke his service bicycle and fled.The police officers gave chase and arrested him.