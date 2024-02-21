Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

News / National

by Staff reporter

SAVE the Children has donated 207 bicycles to community child care workers (CCCWs) in Plumtree, Matebeleland South province.Officiating at the handover ceremony, Save the Children Country director in Zimbabwe, Bhekimpilo Khanye said: "This programme, implemented by Save the Children and ORAP, aims to improve the lives and well-being of 68 474 individuals, with a particular focus on children and pregnant and lactating mothers."We are collectively working towards enhancing child and maternal health, reducing mortality rates, and improving the overall well-being in the region."Khanye said the initiative was meant to empower the community with improved mobility to effectively address critical child protection issues within their communities.Public Service, Labour and Social Affairs deputy minister Mercy Dinha paid tribute to USAid's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for the assistance."The establishment of community level child protection structures through the work of CCCWs helps to facilitate cross-border case management, and family tracing and reunification particularly in the two districts which grapple with cases of children on the move," she said."Indeed, these cadres need to be capacitated with adequate tools of trade which enable them to effectively serve their communities."