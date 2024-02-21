Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman in court over drugs

by Staff reporter
A 22-YEAR-OLD Harare woman has been charged for unlawful possession of medical drugs.

Chipo Neruwana from Mbare Block 14 was granted US$300 bail when she appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Tuesday.

State prosecutor Belinda Chimuka said on October 25 last year, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit received information that Neruwana was in possession of prescription preparatory drugs.

Acting on the information, the detectives conducted an investigation and discovered one benzathine benzyipenicilin injection container.

They also recovered 19 by 50mg of suxamethonium chloride containers.

According to the State, the suspect was not authorised to possess the said drugs without prescription.

Source - newsday

