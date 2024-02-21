Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

News / National

by Staff reporter

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says while his department is addressing porous borders, the responsibility also lies with South Africans to ensure their country is not invaded by illegal immigrants.He says some communities have a tendency of not reporting people who are undocumented.Motsoaledi has also called on municipalities to implement strict by-laws for businesses that could be operated by unregistered owners - who are not contributing as taxpayers.