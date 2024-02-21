Latest News Editor's Choice


Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has suffered a blow in his bid to appeal the judgment of the High Court Pretoria.

The court had invalidated his December 2021 decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) and an interim interdict, which stopped government from detaining or deporting any holder of the permit.

Motsoaledi turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein in November last year to appeal the judgments, which he argued had set a dangerous precedent.

In an order that the SCA issued, Motsoaledi lost with costs the application for leave to appeal.

The appellate court has found no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal.







Source - sabc

