Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

by George Tshuma
5 hrs ago | Views
Al Jazeera News finds itself embroiled in controversy yet again as reports surface regarding its meddling in Zimbabwean political affairs.
A source close to the matter revealed that the news network was planning to produce a documentary that purportedly sheds shedding light on the alleged infiltration of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party by the ruling ZANU PF post-the 2023 elections, as well as the alleged capture of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Judiciary.

According to the source, Al Jazeera News has allocated a substantial budget for this project with the apparent aim of discrediting the ZANU PF Government and other Government officials.

The source disclosed that Al Jazeera News has partnered with Media Centre Director Ernest Mudzengi, tasking him with arranging interviews for participants,as well as engaging  and  freelance journalists.

"Every participant willing to discuss the alleged infiltration of CCC by ZANU PF or the capture of ZEC and the Judiciary will receive US$1000 facilitated by Mudzengi," the source revealed.

Furthermore, it was alleged that Mudzengi has been entrusted with funds by Al Jazeera News to incentivize some ZEC and Judiciary officials to participate in the documentary, either openly or discreetly.

The same source added that the clandestine nature of this operation appears to extend to the selection of interviewees, with reports suggesting that secret recordings and interviews have already been conducted with prominent figures, such as Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, and Jacob Ngarivhume during their time in prison.

The source further suggested that Al Jazeera News’ involvement in this project has been bolstered by the presence of Government critic and opposition activist, Hopewell Chin'ono, who recently joined Al Jazeera Southern Africa as a researcher and documentary producer.

Commenting on the matter, political commentator, Calvin Chitsunge, remarked, "It appears Al Jazeera News has taken on a prominent role within the media landscape to discredit ZANU PF and the Government, following its production of the Gold Mafia documentary last year."

Chitsunge added that despite these developments, scepticism remains about the potential impact of the documentary within Zimbabwe.

Chitsunge expressed doubt, suggesting that even if produced and broadcast, the documentary may be largely ignored by the populace, similar to the fate of the Gold Mafia documentary.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Mudzengi proved futile, as repeated attempts to reach him via mobile phone were unsuccessful.
Despite numerous calls placed to his known numbers, they remained unanswered, leaving inquiries regarding his involvement in the alleged collaboration with Al Jazeera News unanswered.




Source - Byo24News

Must Read

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

4 hrs ago | 911 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

24 hrs ago | 3640 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1743 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2412 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1419 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1290 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 449 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 955 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 879 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1418 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 185 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 774 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3043 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 906 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 2784 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1459 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 854 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 454 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 163 Views

Woman in court over drugs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 363 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 120 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 421 Views

Tout beats up police officer

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 999 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 470 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

22 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 78 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

22 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 761 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

22 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 202 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 649 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 610 Views

Housing project to go ahead

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 269 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

21 Feb 2024 at 20:46hrs | 424 Views

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

21 Feb 2024 at 20:03hrs | 403 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

21 Feb 2024 at 18:42hrs | 1863 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

21 Feb 2024 at 18:35hrs | 476 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

21 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 2108 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

21 Feb 2024 at 16:54hrs | 2855 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

21 Feb 2024 at 16:52hrs | 645 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

21 Feb 2024 at 16:28hrs | 82 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

21 Feb 2024 at 11:47hrs | 869 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

21 Feb 2024 at 10:13hrs | 792 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

21 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 589 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

21 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 1799 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

21 Feb 2024 at 09:28hrs | 161 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

21 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 135 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

21 Feb 2024 at 09:23hrs | 945 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

21 Feb 2024 at 08:32hrs | 690 Views

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fatally Attacked by Crocodile in Zambezi River

21 Feb 2024 at 08:31hrs | 696 Views

Zim teachers frog-marched to administer iron and folate supplements, Govt evasive

21 Feb 2024 at 08:18hrs | 503 Views