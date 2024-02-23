Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

News / National

by George Tshuma

Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism, and International Trade, Mangaliso Ndlovu, is under scrutiny for alleged corruption and misconduct. Citizens Against Corruption, a prominent local organization, has formally submitted a request for investigation to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), outlining a range of accusations against the minister.The detailed report from Citizens Against Corruption delves into several areas of concern, including allegations of interference in parastatal operations, corruption and greed, sabotaging community projects, negative impact on international relations, abuse of office and favoritism, and inappropriate conduct.The report alleges that Minister Ndlovu has interfered in the operations of parastatals under his purview. This includes claims of impromptu meetings during breakfast, overriding board decisions, and displaying favoritism, potentially impacting the efficiency and autonomy of these critical entities.The most serious accusations involve the minister soliciting bribes from investors and allowing a Chinese mining syndicate to operate in a protected area. If substantiated, these allegations could seriously undermine the minister's credibility and raise questions about Zimbabwe's environmental and trade policies.Citizens Against Corruption claims that Minister Ndlovu deliberately hindered projects supported by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and prioritized personal interests over community progress. This could have detrimental effects on local communities and the broader national development agenda.The report highlights the minister's alleged failure to achieve significant outcomes in wildlife conferences and the misuse of funds allocated for such events. This not only risks the country's international standing but also raises concerns about financial mismanagement within the Ministry.The allegations include using connections in ZACC to force resignations of directors, fostering a toxic work environment, and promoting personnel based on biased tribal preferences. These actions could compromise the professionalism and effectiveness of the Ministry.The report concludes with accusations of unethical relationships with staff, protecting incompetence, and lack of transparency in procurement processes. If proven true, these allegations could damage the minister's reputation and raise questions about decision-making processes within the Ministry.