Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man steals 42 beasts

by Peter Matuka
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Matabeleland North Province have launched a manhunt for Tatenda Chimombe who is on the run after  allegedly stealing 42 beasts valued at US$21000 from a  CSC's Winderblock paddock in Insuza last year.


Chimombe, whose age could not be established is facing charges of stock theft. The total value of stolen stock is estimated to US$21000 and nothing was recovered.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the report of stock theft at CSC Winderblock, Insuza.

The suspect resides in Kenmaur, Daluka area, under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane and was working as a herdboy for Jabulani Nkomo (60), (complainant) of Matshamhlophe, Bulawayo.

Nkomo is currently renting Paddock 14A and 14B, CSC Winterblock, Insuza where he is doing cattle ranching. 

Allegations are that on December 07 last year, the suspect reported to the complainant through a phone call advising him of the current total number of cattle which was found to be less than the expected number.

This prompted the complainant to inform the suspect through a phone call advising him that he intents to carry out a stock  audit on a certain day in January. To a strange surprise, Chimombe 's cellphone went off before the complainant could come for audit prompting him to proceed to the  paddock to account for his cattle. Upon arrival, he got the shock of his heart to  discover  that 42 beasts  were missing.

A report was filed with ZRP Insuza who then attended the scene and probed Investigations.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

1 hr ago | 161 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

8 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

9 hrs ago | 1743 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

9 hrs ago | 1823 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 3895 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1848 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2545 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1546 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1337 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 457 Views

Chinese miner fined for using Starlink broadband in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 15:53hrs | 976 Views

Chamisa MPs' Supreme Court appeal trashed

22 Feb 2024 at 15:45hrs | 905 Views

Man (77) kills self over goats

22 Feb 2024 at 11:53hrs | 1448 Views

BHA ventures in anti-drug campaign

22 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 187 Views

PSL chairperson gives thumbs up to Rufaro Stadium

22 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 784 Views

Chivayo seek to bar investigations

22 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 3089 Views

Zimbabwe govt's ‘Zionist' approach to land evictions condemned

22 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 942 Views

Mutasa, Mliswa land fight deepens

22 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 2997 Views

Mugabe divides opinion from the grave

22 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 1482 Views

Mnangagwa dangles promises to restless youths

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 860 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of injustices

22 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 459 Views

Copyright claims plague artists due to ignorance

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 171 Views

Woman in court over drugs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 369 Views

Plumtree caregivers receive bicycles

22 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 126 Views

Gukurahundi survivors vent anger over Youths Day

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 430 Views

Tout beats up police officer

22 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1014 Views

Strong winds blew off roofs

22 Feb 2024 at 04:54hrs | 478 Views

Mnangagwa challenges youths to develop their country

22 Feb 2024 at 04:53hrs | 78 Views

Injiva pour R40 million into Tsholotsho school project

22 Feb 2024 at 04:52hrs | 776 Views

Parents call for a downward review of Zimsec exam registration fees

22 Feb 2024 at 04:51hrs | 205 Views

Russians target setting up manufacturing plants in Zimbabwe

22 Feb 2024 at 04:50hrs | 662 Views

Accident victim gets US$37 189 damages

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 614 Views

Housing project to go ahead

22 Feb 2024 at 04:49hrs | 271 Views

Bulawayo's supply dams now 'terribly' low

21 Feb 2024 at 20:46hrs | 428 Views

Mnangagwa must not exempt state entities from scrutiny

21 Feb 2024 at 20:03hrs | 409 Views

CCC prepares to engage Sengezo

21 Feb 2024 at 18:42hrs | 1885 Views

Gashirai Nyemba: The digital maverick of Zimbabwe

21 Feb 2024 at 18:35hrs | 495 Views

Biden fall: 'Even Jesus' would have tripped twice

21 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 2120 Views

Mnangagwa 'offered third term in office'

21 Feb 2024 at 16:54hrs | 2956 Views

Themba Gorimbo blasts Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry again

21 Feb 2024 at 16:52hrs | 646 Views

The Art of Online Poker: Aesthetics and User Experience in Game Design

21 Feb 2024 at 16:28hrs | 82 Views

Time to re-energise the opposition

21 Feb 2024 at 11:47hrs | 870 Views

Trio nabbed for robbery in Tsholotsho

21 Feb 2024 at 10:13hrs | 795 Views

A doomed holiday for unrepentant genocidaires!

21 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 590 Views

'Tshabangu was his own man,' claimed Professor Ncube. I believe him. My beef is why you lot sold out of reforms?

21 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 1833 Views

Residents work with Pumtree Hospital for improved service delivery

21 Feb 2024 at 09:28hrs | 161 Views

Service providers challenged to be united

21 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 135 Views

Bulawayo landlords renting out verandas and toilets raises concerns

21 Feb 2024 at 09:23hrs | 952 Views

ZANU PF replaces thieving councillor

21 Feb 2024 at 08:32hrs | 692 Views