Man steals 42 beasts

News / National

by Peter Matuka

Police in Matabeleland North Province have launched a manhunt for Tatenda Chimombe who is on the run after allegedly stealing 42 beasts valued at US$21000 from a CSC's Winderblock paddock in Insuza last year.

Chimombe, whose age could not be established is facing charges of stock theft. The total value of stolen stock is estimated to US$21000 and nothing was recovered.Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the report of stock theft at CSC Winderblock, Insuza.The suspect resides in Kenmaur, Daluka area, under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane and was working as a herdboy for Jabulani Nkomo (60), (complainant) of Matshamhlophe, Bulawayo.Nkomo is currently renting Paddock 14A and 14B, CSC Winterblock, Insuza where he is doing cattle ranching.Allegations are that on December 07 last year, the suspect reported to the complainant through a phone call advising him of the current total number of cattle which was found to be less than the expected number.This prompted the complainant to inform the suspect through a phone call advising him that he intents to carry out a stock audit on a certain day in January. To a strange surprise, Chimombe 's cellphone went off before the complainant could come for audit prompting him to proceed to the paddock to account for his cattle. Upon arrival, he got the shock of his heart to discover that 42 beasts were missing.A report was filed with ZRP Insuza who then attended the scene and probed Investigations.