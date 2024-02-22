Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex starved Guruve man was allegedly bashed to death after attempting to rape a married woman yesterday.

The now deceased Brighton Mapira died after being struck twice with an axe handle.Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Guruve where Mapira tried to rape Swemma Manuel (31) who cried for help and got it from a neighbour Letwin Chisango who came armed with an axe handle," Mundembe said."Upon Chisango's arrival she saw Mapira wrestling with Manuel in a bid to rape and he managed to escape."It is further alleged that the women chased after Mapira and caught up with him they took turns to strike his head and he became unconscious.After the attack they tied his hands and legs with a rope on a tree.Manuel's husband Brian Mazhambe was called and he came to inspect the body.After discovering that he was already dead he filed a police report leading to the arrest of Manuel and Chisango.Police is appealing to the public to shun violence at the same time victims of rape should use minimum force.