First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

by Stephen Jakes

First Funeral Services Private Limited Company is currently embroiled in a heated wrangle with its client Wilson Dube who accuses it of failing to pay him his ZWL$500 000 which was meant to assist him when he lost his mother in November last year.

Dube said he lost his mother Siwela Dube who died on November 25, 2023 and burial on November 28, 2023 at Nhwali in Gwanda, Matabeleland South."I was supposed to be given $500 000 RTGS lo but nothing has been paid yet. I visited their office on January 1, 2024 and February 13, 2024 with my bank statement to show that nothing was deposited in my account," Dube said."I have been a policy holder since the inception of the company for more than ten years now. I wonder why they are not paying me my money as agreed on the policy."Repeated efforts to get comment from the company officials were fruitless as their mobile numbers were either not picked or unreachable respectively.