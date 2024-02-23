Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

News / National

TRADITIONAL football giants, Dynamos and Highlanders are frothing with anger after Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Farai Jere admitted to having fixed their season's opening games and coming short of labelling their supporters hooligans.Thursday, speaking on the sidelines of Delta Beverages' unveiling of a new sponsorship deal, Jere told the media that the battle of Zimbabwe had been fixed by PSL ostensibly to deal with violence associated with the fixture.The remarks incensed the clubs', who, in a joint statement, Friday called out Jere."Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC jointly condemn the inflammatory remarks made by Premier League Chairman, Mr Farai Jere, regarding our clubs. His characterization of Highlanders and Dynamos as violent teams is not only reckless but also deeply concerning. Such allegations have the potential to damage the reputation and integrity of our esteemed clubs, as well as undermine the spirit of fair play in Zimbabwean football."We categorically reject Mr. Jere's remarks and call for them to be unequivocally condemned. As pillars of the Zimbabwean football community, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC have long stood for values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect. We have worked tirelessly to promote these principles both on and off the field, and we will not allow baseless accusations to tarnish our hard-earned reputation," read the statement.Historically the clash of the two giants has been marred by bouts of violence with some matches in recent years being abandoned and consequently being decided in the boardroom.Despite the clash being a fixture to look out for in the season, Jere says the violence has tarnished the reputation of the league.DeMbare and Bosso lashed out at Jere saying the deliberate tampering with the fixture is against the ethos of the sport."Furthermore, we express our disappointment with the utterances by Mr Jere that our match day one fixture was deliberately ‘fixed', a decision that goes against the principles of fairness and equality that are the foundation of competitive sports. We urge the league authorities to reconsider this position and ensure that all fixtures are arranged transparently and impartially, per the spirit of fair play."In conclusion, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, sportsmanship, and respect in Zimbabwean football. We call upon all stakeholders to join us in condemning these accusations and promoting a culture of fairness, transparency, and mutual respect within the sport," read the statement further.