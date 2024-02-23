Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TRADITIONAL football giants, Dynamos and Highlanders are frothing with anger after Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Farai Jere admitted to having fixed their season's opening games and coming short of labelling their supporters hooligans.

Thursday, speaking on the sidelines of Delta Beverages' unveiling of a new sponsorship deal, Jere told the media that the battle of Zimbabwe had been fixed by PSL ostensibly to deal with violence associated with the fixture.

The remarks incensed the clubs', who, in a joint statement, Friday called out Jere.

"Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC jointly condemn the inflammatory remarks made by Premier League Chairman, Mr Farai Jere, regarding our clubs. His characterization of Highlanders and Dynamos as violent teams is not only reckless but also deeply concerning. Such allegations have the potential to damage the reputation and integrity of our esteemed clubs, as well as undermine the spirit of fair play in Zimbabwean football.

"We categorically reject Mr. Jere's remarks and call for them to be unequivocally condemned. As pillars of the Zimbabwean football community, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC have long stood for values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect. We have worked tirelessly to promote these principles both on and off the field, and we will not allow baseless accusations to tarnish our hard-earned reputation," read the statement.

Historically the clash of the two giants has been marred by bouts of violence with some matches in recent years being abandoned and consequently being decided in the boardroom.

Despite the clash being a fixture to look out for in the season, Jere says the violence has tarnished the reputation of the league.

DeMbare and Bosso lashed out at Jere saying the deliberate tampering with the fixture is against the ethos of the sport.

"Furthermore, we express our disappointment with the utterances by Mr Jere that our match day one fixture was deliberately ‘fixed', a decision that goes against the principles of fairness and equality that are the foundation of competitive sports. We urge the league authorities to reconsider this position and ensure that all fixtures are arranged transparently and impartially, per the spirit of fair play.

"In conclusion, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, sportsmanship, and respect in Zimbabwean football. We call upon all stakeholders to join us in condemning these accusations and promoting a culture of fairness, transparency, and mutual respect within the sport," read the statement further.


Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Jere, #Bosso, #Dembare

Comments


Must Read

Dogs feast on dumped infant

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

5 hrs ago | 632 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

How Nelson Chamisa betrayed Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Sikhala appeals conviction

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Coltart distances self from Mafume's muddy games

11 hrs ago | 675 Views

Russia donates 25,000 metric tonne wheat to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to emulate Namibia

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

Petition for Uebert Angel's arrest

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zimbabwe - Botswana passport requirements should go, says Masisi

12 hrs ago | 468 Views

Vandalised Gukurahundi plaque replaced

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zesa decommissions three thermal stations

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Trey Nyoni closing in on Liverpool debut

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Motorist ploughs into pedestrians, kills two

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

Abortion pills sold like sweets on the streets of Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 231 Views

Sex-attack at funeral

12 hrs ago | 880 Views

Love rat' bricked for proposing married women

12 hrs ago | 304 Views

Married man pesters business client for sex

12 hrs ago | 535 Views

First Funeral Services fails to pay client ZWL$500 000 benefit

21 hrs ago | 621 Views

Sex starved rapist murdered by victim

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Man steals 42 beasts

23 hrs ago | 665 Views

THE RISE OF GENERAL CHIWENGA: Zimbabwe's vanguard to a prosperous future

23 Feb 2024 at 13:26hrs | 2863 Views

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu reported to ZACC...amidst massive corruption allegations

23 Feb 2024 at 12:55hrs | 3194 Views

EXPOSED: Al Jazeera secret plot against ZANU PF unearthed

23 Feb 2024 at 12:26hrs | 3012 Views

WATCH: Matanga bemoans ZRP uniform, plans overhaul

22 Feb 2024 at 17:33hrs | 4419 Views

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy son of a b***h'

22 Feb 2024 at 16:23hrs | 1933 Views

Motsoaledi's personal vendetta against Zimbabweans dealt a severe blow

22 Feb 2024 at 16:00hrs | 2673 Views

Motsoaledi threatens to deport illegal immigrants

22 Feb 2024 at 15:59hrs | 1682 Views

Mliswa has no entitlement to any shares, says his uncle

22 Feb 2024 at 15:58hrs | 1428 Views

CCC Glen View-40's request for removal from remand rejected

22 Feb 2024 at 15:56hrs | 463 Views