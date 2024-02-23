Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS concluded the signing of striker Brighton Ncube on a three-year deal."We are delighted to confirm that Brighton Ncube has joined the club from Chicken INN FC. The 25-year-old striker penned a 3 year deal with the club," the club announced.Bustling Ncube is a product of the Highlanders development teams and has also had a stint at Bantu Rovers before joining the Gamecocks.He has featured in the two friendly matches Bosso has played during the off-season.