Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS concluded the signing of striker Brighton Ncube on a three-year deal.

"We are delighted to confirm that Brighton Ncube has joined the club from Chicken INN FC. The 25-year-old striker penned a 3 year deal with the club," the club announced.

Bustling Ncube is a product of the Highlanders development teams and has also had a stint at Bantu Rovers before joining the Gamecocks.

He has featured in the two friendly matches Bosso has played during the off-season.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Contract, #Bosso, #Ncube

