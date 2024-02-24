Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngezi crowned Castle Challenge Cup champions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Ngezi Platinum Stars 2 - 0 Dynamos
NGEZI PLATINUM STARS sent a strong message of intent, as the defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions picked up their first piece of silverware this season, courtesy of a two-nil win over Dynamos at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

It was a sweet victory for the platinum miners, who were denied a cup double by Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup final in December after they were walloped 2-1.

Yesterday, it was Ngezi's turn as they defeated their rivals to lift the Castle Challenge Cup.

Claude Mapoka gave the hosts the lead five minutes before the break when he intercepted a weak clearance from Dynamos skipper Frank Makarati and slotted the ball from close range.

Second-half substitute Ellson Mweha then extended Ngezi's lead 20 minutes from the final whistle when he beat his marker on the right flank and unleashed a powerful grounder to the far post.

Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi described the win as a big morale booster, as the defending champions now turn their attention to the start of the season this weekend.

"We are very happy; it is the dream of every coach and player to win a trophy and put silverware into the cabinet," he said.

"When you win such games, it gives you confidence, which is very important going into the season.

"It is good for the Champions to keep winning and keep that mentality going forward."

The Glamour Boys' coach, Genesis Mangombe, felt it was an eye-opening match for his charges, admitting that his boys gave away soft goals.

"When you play professional football, you can't afford to make such kind of mistakes.

"All we can do now is learn from those errors and hopefully address them before we go into the new season.

"The goals were soft and silly and you cannot win matches from such mistakes," said Mangombe.

The clashes between the two sides are slowly turning into one of the country's entertaining rivalries. A lot was expected of the two during the build-up.

Unfortunately, yesterday's match failed to live up to expectations.

In the first half, both teams put up below-par performances, with Mapoka's goal being the only talking point.

The two teams hardly threatened each other's goal during the opening quarter of an hour.

The first goal attempt of the match came in after 16 minutes when Makopa saw his header landing safely in the hands of Pride Tafiremutsa in goals for Dynamos.

Dynamos had only one shot on target in the first half, which came off the foot of Issa Sadiki in the 20th minute.

Ten minutes later, Gareth Madhake broke loose on the right flank, only to miscue his effort.

The start of the second half saw a slightly improved performance by both teams as the tempo of the game changed.

Dynamos had the upper hand in the opening exchanges of that half, after which Ngezi killed off that momentum with the second goal.

With both sides heavily active during the pre-season transfer market, fans came expecting to get a glimpse of the new signings.  The hosts gave debut starts to Richard Hachiro and Talent Chamboko before introducing Never Tigere in the second half.

Dynamos unleashed Temptation Chiwunga and Nomore Chinyerere.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum Stars: M. Chang, T. Chamboko (N.Tigere 46 min) , P. Moyo, K. Chigwida, G. Madhake, L. Kashitigu, R. Hachiro, T.Benhura (E.Mweha 50 min)  , T. Mashaireni , T. Mandinyenya,C. Mapoka (T.Murasaranwa 65 min)

Dynamo: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, F. Makarati ( D. Dzvinyai 60 min)  K. Moyo, N. Chinyerere, T. Chiwunga, T. Shandirwa, D. Mudadi, I. Sadiki, E. Chikona, K.Madera.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

34 mins ago | 20 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

1 hr ago | 100 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

1 hr ago | 105 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

1 hr ago | 38 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 35 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

1 hr ago | 75 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe seeks Russian expertise

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Sangoma's US$30 000 wedding brings Harare to a standstill

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

A life-giving greenbelt in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe National Youth Service back in April

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Disco's US$1,5 billion steel plant complete

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chamisa a fleeing lily- livered wannabe dictator that should not be taken serious

13 hrs ago | 758 Views

Dogs feast on dumped infant

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 761 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

15 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

15 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

15 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

17 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

18 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

18 hrs ago | 225 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

18 hrs ago | 361 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 657 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

18 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

19 hrs ago | 98 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

19 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

19 hrs ago | 171 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

19 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

19 hrs ago | 1330 Views