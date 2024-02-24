Sangoma's US$30 000 wedding brings Harare to a standstill

News / National

by Staff reporter

SEKURU Tasvu's nuptials with his sweetheart Talent Qeliwe Mpofu last weekend were rare in more ways than one.Not only was it a spectacle to have a traditional healer opting to have a white wedding, but he also splurged more than US$30 000 while at it.The wedding reception was held at the exquisite Mumvuri weDombo venue in Hatfield, Harare.Residents watched in awe as the cavalcade of luxury vehicles made its way to the venue.In order to make the more than 500 guests at the ceremony extra comfy, Sekuru Tasvu roped in high-flying musicians Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo and Sasha Amadhuve to serenade them.The Gogo Gwenyambira Crew brought in a traditional flavour to the proceedings, while DJ Template did a professional job, keeping invited guests on their feet.Among the noticeable guests were Sekuru Kanengo, another prominent traditional healer, and actors Freddy "Kapfupi" Manjalima and Taurai "Gringo Jnr" Boora.The couple has been living together as husband and wife since 2015 and have three children.With a red and white theme, the wedding reception was well-organised and the bride and bridegroom were stunning.Prominent makeup artist Memory Chidoori did her artistry on the bride, with Polynate Mpongo, a leading hairstylist, doing the bride's hair.The traditional healer said the wedding dress cost him US$1 500, with another US$300 going towards the cake.He also reportedly splashed US$2 500 on the bride's diamond-and-gold encrusted ring.According to Sekuru Tasvu, the wedding reception alone gobbled up as much as US$10 000.As part of the lobola, the traditional healer said he gave his in-laws US$15 000 and 20 cattle. During the festivities, three beasts and seven pigs were slaughtered.Guests were treated to fine food — a three course meal — prepared by some of the country's top chefs.Drinks of various types were also in abundance.In total, Sekuru Tasvu said he parted with more than US$30 000 in pre- and post-wedding costs. After the wedding reception, the couple retreated to a local hotel, where they spent their honeymoon.The bride, who was over the moon, said the wedding fulfilled her long-cherished dream."This wedding means a lot to me. Apart from further cementing our bond, it also fulfilled a long-cherished dream," she said.Sekuru Tasvu believes the wedding will send a message to those who look down upon traditional healers."Some people still view traditional healers as backward and uneducated. This wedding proved that we are like any other people who also want life's finer things," he said."Our wives need to be assured that a union is there to last till death. This wedding serves as an assurance to my wife that we will be together forever."Aged 40, the traditional healer is a charismatic and fashion-conscious person who drives fancy cars.