Zimbabwe seeks Russian expertise

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S ambition to power its economy and become a major manufacturing hub through a strategy that hinges on innovation, science and advanced technology received a significant boost after being given the opportunity to tap into Russia's expertise.This follows a visit by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga to the Innopolis Smart City — Russia's innovation, science and technology hub — and Innopolis University.Innopolis, a special economic zone established in 2012, has become a leading information and communication technology (ICT) centre, driving advancements in the Russian economy.Russia showcased its commitment to cutting-edge solutions following the recent introduction of the Phygital Games of the Future, a ground-breaking cross-border tournament merging physical and digital dimensions, uniting traditional sports with esports and cutting-edge technology.During his visit, VP Chiwenga met the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Chernyshenko, and the Rais (head) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, on the sidelines of the games and discussed possible areas of cooperation."So, when we went to Innopolis University, which is an innovation and science university; their special economic zone and smart city specifically for innovation and IT . . . and we are saying we need to take part in that," said VP Chiwenga."The rais is in agreement and this is a matter which will now be followed through by the relevant ministry, and the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, fortunately has been here and he has been to the university."So, we want to now see how we are going to develop the young Zimbabweans from early childhood education to primary and secondary education before they go to the university and prepare them so that they can also be part of this innovation university."We also want to establish our own back at home, change the direction in which we have been doing our education and go for science and technology, as already enunciated by His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa."A country can be built by innovation, science and technology."We can learn several valuable lessons from the tour of Innopolis Smart City and grasp some insights on how to promote a technology- and innovation-driven economy."The mayor of the city of Innopolis, Mr Ruslan Shagaleev, said they are willing to assist Zimbabwe in developing the expertise they have at home."It is my great pleasure and I can give you some advice, maybe because I have been a mayor for almost seven years," he said."We built this city from scratch and a lot of things that we do, we can recommend you to do them better."We are looking forward to visiting (Zimbabwe), we are looking forward to a great friendship between our countries, different cities and companies."