Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders striker Cleopas "Balotelli" Dube is inching closer to a comeback amid revelations that he is training with the Bulawayo football giants.An impeccable source told this publication that the bustling forward, who has been doing duty for Botswana Premier Soccer League outfit, Jwaneg Galaxy, has been fine tuning at Bosso for the last couple of days."Cleopas started training with Highlanders about three to four days ago. Indications are that he wants to sign for the club," said the source.Contacted for a comment Bosso communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa could neither confirm nor deny that Dube was training with the club."Our coaches are the ones who know better on who is training or not. Let me call them and I will get back to you later," said Maphosa.The Hwange-bred Dube has also previously done duty for Baroka FC and National First Division side, Witbank Spurs in South Africa before he went on to do duty for Sua Flamingoes in Botswana. At Flamingoes he played under the late Zimbabwean coach Rahman Gumbo.At Jwaneng Galaxy, Dube played together with fellow Zimbabweans, Nqobizitha Masuku and Daniel Msendami, themselves former Bosso players. Dube joined Jwaneng Galaxy in August last year.Bosso recently discarded strikers Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya. The club which kept Lynoth Chikuhwa, has since signed ex-Chicken Inn striker Brighton "MaNinja" Ncube on a three-year contract."We are delighted to confirm that Brighton Ncube has joined the club from Chicken Inn FC. The 25-year-old striker penned a three year deal with the club," announced Bosso on their official social media pages.Chikuhwa and Ncube are expected to lead the Bosso strike force which last season was found wanting.Amahlolanyama had to heavily rely on set pieces and their defence for goals in a season they finished in position five after scoring 24 goals and conceding 22 which left them on a goal difference of +2.In their first league game of the 2024 season, Highlanders are scheduled to face their long-time rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.