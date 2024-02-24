Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Highlanders striker Cleopas "Balotelli" Dube is inching closer to a comeback amid revelations that he is training with the Bulawayo football giants.

An impeccable source told this publication that the bustling forward, who has been doing duty for Botswana Premier Soccer League outfit, Jwaneg Galaxy, has been fine tuning at Bosso for the last couple of days.

"Cleopas started training with Highlanders about three to four days ago. Indications are that he wants to sign for the club," said the source.

Contacted for a comment Bosso communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa could neither confirm nor deny that Dube was training with the club.

"Our coaches are the ones who know better on who is training or not. Let me call them and I will get back to you later," said Maphosa.

The Hwange-bred Dube has also previously done duty for Baroka FC and National First Division side, Witbank Spurs in South Africa before he went on to do duty for Sua Flamingoes in Botswana.  At Flamingoes he played under the late Zimbabwean coach Rahman Gumbo.

At Jwaneng Galaxy, Dube played together with fellow Zimbabweans, Nqobizitha Masuku and Daniel Msendami, themselves former Bosso players. Dube joined Jwaneng Galaxy in August last year.

Bosso recently discarded strikers Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya. The club which kept Lynoth Chikuhwa, has since signed ex-Chicken Inn striker Brighton "MaNinja" Ncube on a three-year contract.

 "We are delighted to confirm that Brighton Ncube has joined the club from Chicken Inn FC. The 25-year-old striker penned a three year deal with the club," announced Bosso on their official social media pages.

Chikuhwa and Ncube are expected to lead the Bosso strike force which last season was found wanting.

Amahlolanyama had to heavily rely on set pieces and their defence for goals in a season they finished in position five after scoring 24 goals and conceding 22 which left them on a goal difference of +2.

In their first league game of the 2024 season, Highlanders are scheduled to face their long-time rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Dube, #Bosso, #Baroka

Comments


Must Read

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

38 mins ago | 22 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

1 hr ago | 107 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

1 hr ago | 109 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

1 hr ago | 38 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 35 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe seeks Russian expertise

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Sangoma's US$30 000 wedding brings Harare to a standstill

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ngezi crowned Castle Challenge Cup champions

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

A life-giving greenbelt in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe National Youth Service back in April

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Disco's US$1,5 billion steel plant complete

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa a fleeing lily- livered wannabe dictator that should not be taken serious

13 hrs ago | 758 Views

Dogs feast on dumped infant

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 762 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

15 hrs ago | 649 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

15 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

15 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

17 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

18 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

18 hrs ago | 225 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 658 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

18 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

19 hrs ago | 98 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

19 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

19 hrs ago | 171 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

19 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Mnangagwa cannot run for a third term or benefit from term limit extension'

19 hrs ago | 1334 Views