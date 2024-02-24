Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PROMINENT Bulawayo resident, Mr Mishack Ndlovu, who is also famed for having played a significant role in harmonising music and lyrics for the Zimbabwean national anthem has passed on.

He was 95. Mr Ndlovu (right) passed on, on Friday in Bulawayo. He was the founder and leader of a well-known Seventh Day Adventist church choir in his generation "Wings of Jordan" and received an award of appreciation from the late former President Robert Mugabe for putting together the country's national anthem together with his choir in 1994.

After the late Solomon Mutsvairo wrote the lyrics to the song, Fred Changundega then did the music. Mr Ndlovu was then invited to put the two together and he successfully harmonised it with the help of his choir.

Mr Ndlovu also received the Civic Honour Award from the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) as a way of recognising his contribution to the growth of music in this region.  Speaking to Sunday News yesterday, Ndlovu's nephew, Mr Joseph Thakataka confirmed the death of his uncle.

"It is with deep sadness that my uncle is no more. He was a great man who enjoyed his music. He died on Friday in Bulawayo. I would say from the time I really got to know him, he always came across as a committed person especially when it came to his music. Due to the admiration I had for his craft, I at some point joined him in his singing but I could not keep up as I did not have a strong passion for it like him. In him, we have lost a gentle person who will be missed for his good deeds as he would always positively touch the lives of those he interacted with," said Mr Thakataka.

One of his daughters, Ms Ruth Ndlovu also shared good memories of her father.

"My father always wanted the best for his children and he made sure that he worked hard for that. He taught us that if we wanted to be successful people in life, we should work for ourselves and not under someone else. He was also very musical and came from a family that loved music. It's amazing how he never went to school for it but whatever he produced was always top notch. My father loved God so much, he taught us to pray through hymns that we learnt by heart and then recite whenever we felt we had no words to say in actual prayer," said Ms Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu was born on 25 May 1929 in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province. He is survived by four children and 27 grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at 157 Bulawayo Drive in Killarney and burial arrangements are yet to be finalised.

Source - The Sunday News
