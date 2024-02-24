MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

News / National

by Staff reporter

MAZOWE North lawmaker, Tsungi Makumbe, along with his business associate, recently alerted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) about two individuals they suspected of extortion. This led to the arrest and subsequent court appearance of the alleged extortionists.The accused individuals, Robson Farayi Chinanayi (32), a former government surveyor, and Junior Mudyawabikwa (40), the deputy provincial mining director for Mashonaland West, were denied bail and remanded in custody until March 8 by Chinhoyi Magistrate Rumbidzai Tshuma.In her bail decision, the magistrate found sufficient evidence against the defendants and agreed with ZACC investigators that due to the seriousness of the offense, there was a risk of flight.The complainant in this case is Shingirai Kangara, the director of Perfect Gold Mining Syndicate, a mine based in Chitomborwizi, in which the Zanu-PF Member of Parliament (MP) and youth national political commissar holds a stake.According to the prosecution, in 2021, the complainant submitted a mining certificate application handled by Chinanayi. However, even after Chinanayi left his government position in April 2023, he continued to work with the complainant on the application, allegedly colluding with Mudyawabikwa to extort money.It's claimed that from 2022 to 2023, Chinanayi and Mudyawabikwa extorted $1,500 from the complainant on three occasions, falsely promising expedited processing of the mining certificate.In late 2023, Chinanayi allegedly demanded an additional $5,000 from the complainant, supposedly to expedite the application through Mudyawabikwa.Upon learning of these demands, the complainant, in consultation with Hon. Makumbe, reported the matter to the Ministry of Mines and ZACC, triggering an investigation.On February 19 of this year, the accused arranged to meet the complainant in Chinhoyi to receive the money. Chinanayi was arrested after receiving $1,500, while Mudyawabikwa, unaware of the arrest, continued to demand her share of the money and was subsequently apprehended.The accused individuals are being represented by lawyers Tinashe Dzvore and Kudzai Choga.