Man fills pantry with beer

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman has accused her husband of spending big on beer and filling the pantry at their home with alcohol while his family goes hungry.Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam heard that Jeremiah Tichazodzwa has a habit of hosting braai events every weekend while his wife Nyasha Makarutse and their child lack basics.Makarutse told the court that she wanted Tichazodzwa to give her US$100 and ZWL$ 200 000 every month to cater for her welfare and that of their child.Makarutse said she was surviving on food handouts given to them by her parents.Tichazodzwa denied the accusations and accused Makarutse of trying to fix him.He also accused the applicant of abusing him sometime in December, resulting in her brief arrest.He offered to pay US$40.Narotam ordered him to pay USD$80 instead.