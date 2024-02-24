Latest News Editor's Choice


Polygamist's wives attack mistress

by Staff reporter
Two women from Harare's Mbare suburb, who are in a polygamous marriage, allegedly ganged up to assault their husband's newly found lover to stop her from becoming a third wife.

Sandra Nyatsime told magistrate Johanna Mukwesha that Rosita Nhau and Chipo Gonzonga have made her life a living hell.

Nyatsime said she was deeply in love with the duo's husband who had promised to marry her as his third wife.

She asked the court to stop the respondents from harassing, insulting and assaulting her.

Gonzonga and Nhau did not deny charges of confronting Nyatsime over her affair with their husband.

"I was surprised to find messages of her thanking my husband for spending time with her at some lodge and I confronted her," Gonzonga said.

Mukwesha granted Nyatsime her application for a protection order.

