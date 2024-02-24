Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS
Limpopo police, through ongoing operations to crackdown on smuggling activities, have arrested two men and recovered a stolen vehicle worth over R1 million.

The two foreign nationals were arrested on Thursday morning by members of the provincial tracking team, working jointly with private security companies.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the Toyota Prado sport utility vehicle was intercepted while on its way to be smuggled into neighbouring Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge Border Post.

"The vehicle was being escorted by another vehicle, using the N1 bypass next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane when police spotted them. They tried to stop the vehicles but the drivers sped off," said Ledwaba.

Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS
"The two suspects were subsequently nabbed along the R71 bypass following a car chase. The suspects also tried to run on foot but they were caught. The two suspects did not possess valid driver's licences."


Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS
Preliminary police investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked on Monday in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said officers across the getaway province are weeding out smuggling of goods.


Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS
"We are committed to root out the illegal smuggling of goods into and out of South Africa," said Hadebe.

"Our dedicated units and relevant stakeholders will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice."

The suspects aged 26 and 27 are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, contravention of the Immigration Act, driving motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence and reckless and negligent driving.

They two accused men are scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In November 2022, IOL reported that police in Limpopo intercepted a Toyota Prado vehicle, which was hijacked in Gauteng, while it was being driven towards Zimbabwe by a woman.

A 39-year-old woman, was arrested in 2022 after she was possession of suspected stolen Toyota Prado. Picture: SAPS
At the time, Ledwaba said the 39-year-old woman was arrested on the spot.

"In ensuring that stolen or hijacked vehicles are not going through our borders, the ever-alert police officers intercepted and pulled over a Toyota Prado along the N1 road under Botlokwa policing area north of Polokwane on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, and arrested a 39-year-old female suspect," Ledwaba said.

"The information was provided by the members of the Crime Intelligence Unit about a hijacked Toyota Prado motor vehicle which was intended to be smuggled to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge port of entry."


Source - IOL

Comments


Must Read

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

59 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe seeks Russian expertise

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Sangoma's US$30 000 wedding brings Harare to a standstill

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ngezi crowned Castle Challenge Cup champions

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

A life-giving greenbelt in Matabeleland South

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe National Youth Service back in April

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Disco's US$1,5 billion steel plant complete

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Chamisa a fleeing lily- livered wannabe dictator that should not be taken serious

13 hrs ago | 767 Views

Dogs feast on dumped infant

15 hrs ago | 331 Views

Australian tourist has gone missing in Victoria Falls

15 hrs ago | 766 Views

Father jailed for inserting finger in daughter's private parts

15 hrs ago | 655 Views

Man gruesomely murders uncle over witchcraft accusations

15 hrs ago | 382 Views

Welshman Ncube is the legitimate CCC leader

15 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Believing in ancestral spirits is a myth

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Future depends on CCC leaders finding each other to defeat Zanu PF.' Who/what stopped them last 23 years?

15 hrs ago | 248 Views

Bad governance, not drought, causing hunger in Zimbabwe!

15 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tribute to my President Dr. Hage G. Giengob

15 hrs ago | 190 Views

Brighton Ncube joins Highlanders

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dembare, Bosso enraged after PSL chair deliberately tampered with the fixtures

17 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dynamos, Highlanders condemns Zanu-PF MP over 'inflammatory' statement

18 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zinara tightens screws on road contractors

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

Dembare lash out at Khama Billiat

18 hrs ago | 363 Views

WATCH: Belarusian tractor 'embarrasses' Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 659 Views

Shock as ZANU PF MPs demand incentives for Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

19 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Exquisite Cars Dealership owner, Victor speaks out

19 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo water crisis demands urgent attention

19 hrs ago | 99 Views

Harare businessman loses US$1,5 million home

19 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zanu-PF MP says Bosso/Dembare match deliberately fixed as season opener

19 hrs ago | 171 Views

Gold Mine vetting CCC supporters out

19 hrs ago | 258 Views

Insiza struggles as lithium mining trucks leave road in ruins

19 hrs ago | 167 Views