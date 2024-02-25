Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man burns in-law's vehicle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A DISPUTE between a man and his former sister-in-law did not end well after the man allegedly burnt her motor vehicle that was parked at her house in revenge.

Emmanuel Muzeza (40) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje last Friday, charged with malicious damage to property belonging to Ms Nelliah Mandlokuwa (38) and was remanded in custody to March 7.

The court heard Muzeza was once married to Ms Mandlokuwa's younger sister, but they later divorced.

Muzeza allegedly believes the divorce was caused by Ms Mandlokuwa and since then there has been tension between the two to an extent that at one point, he visited her workplace complaining about the issue.

The marriage was blessed with two children, a boy doing Grade 5 and a girl who is in Grade 3.

Muzeza stayed with the boy, while the girl was with Ms Mandlokuwa.

On February 1, Muzeza phoned Ms Mandlokuwa using his mobile phone, telling her that he was bringing the Grade 5 child over to her house, but she refused to supply her address.

He then misrepresented to his former wife that Ms Mandlokuwa had agreed to take the Grade 5 child and got directions to her where he left the child in the absence of Ms Mandlokuwa.

On February 4 around 1.40am, Muzeza, in the company of his accomplices Tafadzwa and Tichaona, planned to "fix" Ms Mandlokuwa and allegedly armed themselves with a 2 litre container of petrol and unknown explosive material and proceeded to her house.

They allegedly used the petrol to set on fire her Nissan AD van that was parked about 80cm from her bedroom window.

Ms Mandlokuwa heard a loud explosion outside and peeped through the window and saw her car in flames.

The fire nearly engulfed the house in which she was sleeping with her husband.

They then rushed out and saw a 2 litre container with half contents of petrol a few metres from their car. At around 6.40am, Muzeza phoned his ex-wife purporting that he was in Shurugwi, yet he was in Harare.

Investigations made through service providers showed that both Muzeza's NetOne and Econet lines were at or near the scene on the day in question, leading to his arrest on February 21 in Shurugwi.

The value of the damage is US$6 500 and nothing was recovered.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Ablaze, #In_law, #Burn

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Pastor in court for theft

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

13 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

20 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

22 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

22 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

22 hrs ago | 154 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

22 hrs ago | 684 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

22 hrs ago | 373 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

23 hrs ago | 153 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

24 hrs ago | 355 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

24 hrs ago | 484 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

24 hrs ago | 405 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

24 hrs ago | 484 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

24 hrs ago | 364 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

24 hrs ago | 666 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

24 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

24 hrs ago | 252 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 205 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

24 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

24 hrs ago | 742 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 361 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

24 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

24 hrs ago | 97 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

24 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

25 Feb 2024 at 07:12hrs | 340 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 109 Views