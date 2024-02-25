25-year-old stabs wife to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-year-old Gweru man is on the run after he allegedly fatally stabbed his 22-year-old wife with a knife three times at their rented house in Mkoba 16 suburb following a domestic feud.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which occurred on Friday morning. "I can confirm receiving a report of murder where a 22-year-old woman died after she was allegedly stabbed with a knife by her husband. The incident occurred in Mkoba 16 suburb in Gweru on Friday at around 8AM," he said.Insp Mahoko identified the deceased as Bridget Murahwa and the suspect as Moses Chatambura both of Mkoba 16 suburb."On the fateful day, Murahwa visited her husband Moses Chatambura and found him in the company of Naison Chatambura who is believed to be his younger brother," said Insp Mahoko.He said upon Murahwa's arrival, Naison excused himself and went out leaving the suspect and his wife in the house."At around 10 am, Naison returned and found Murahwa lying dead on the bed and the suspect was nowhere to be seen. He made a police report and investigations revealed that the deceased could have been stabbed to death as there was a deep cut on the throat and two cuts on the chin," said Insp Mahoko.He said the body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital awaiting postmortem while a manhunt for the suspect has been launched. "We are appealing for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. We also encourage people to solve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violence. We should always seek the services of community leaders and church elders as well as the police," said Insp Mahoko.