Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has been petitioned to name some of its streets and suburbs after the late King Mambo and other notable people who were under his kingdom.

The petition is being led by the self-imposed King Mambo, real name Mike Moyo.

Moyo and his followers on Friday planned to march on the streets of Bulawayo to hand the petition before being blocked by law enforcement agents.

Moyo lamented that the late Mambo kingdom rulers are not being honoured in Bulawayo despite deserving such respect and recognition.

"Our kings are not honoured; we need to name our townships after them. We cannot have areas named Lobengula Old, Lobengula West and North. We need to share. There are also too many places named Pumula, let us share our history," Moyo said.

According to the petition, Moyo and his subjects want the local authority to remove parking fees in the city centre.

"I see no improvement here. Businesspeople are affected as customers have resorted to going out of town to get their goods and the parking fees are too high. In South Africa US$1 is equivalent to R20, there you can pay for five hours. The dollar per hour is too much," Moyo said.

"The police mistreat the vendors. There should be stands and the council should stop harassing vendors. As the people's king, I am against that."

Source - southern eye
More on: #Mambo, #BCC, #Street

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Pastor in court for theft

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

20 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

21 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

21 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

22 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

22 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

22 hrs ago | 154 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

22 hrs ago | 684 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

22 hrs ago | 373 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

23 hrs ago | 153 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

24 hrs ago | 355 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

24 hrs ago | 484 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

24 hrs ago | 405 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

24 hrs ago | 485 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

24 hrs ago | 364 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

24 hrs ago | 666 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

24 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

24 hrs ago | 252 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 205 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

24 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

24 hrs ago | 742 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 361 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

24 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

24 hrs ago | 97 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

24 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

25 Feb 2024 at 07:12hrs | 340 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 110 Views