Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SELF-STYLED prophet and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large Uebert Madzanire, aka Uebert Angel, has claimed that Mnangagwa will spend US$240 million for his re-election bid.

Appearing in the third episode of the four-part Al Jazeera documentary on gold smuggling and money laundering titled Gold Mafia: El Dorado that aired yesterday, Angel said: "His (Mnangagwa) election, I think they are spending like US$240 million and that is his money."

Angel has appeared in all three episodes aired so far in which he was secretly recorded by Al Jazeera investigative journalists offering to use his diplomatic cover to facilitate gold smuggling and money laundering.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and political commissar Mike Bimha were not answering their mobile phones despite repeated efforts.

The controversial prophet's alleged involvement in the alleged criminal activities has triggered outrage in and outside the country, with Zimbabweans domiciled in South Africa threatening to demonstrate today at his Johannesburg church to demand authorities to act on his alleged corrupt deals.

Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom will also on April 18 deliver a petition to the British government to freeze Angel's assets.

In the documentary, Angel demanded US$200 000 from the Al Jazeera investigative journalists for him to organise a meeting with Mnangagwa, which he described as an "appreciation" fee.

"That guy (Mnangagwa) doesn't take bribes, oh no he won't. There is a big difference between appreciating somebody and bribing.

"You know at this level, people don't bribe anybody, you get my point. He is not that kind of a person," Angel said.

"When somebody got that money to spend on an election campaign, you give one million, it's like a slap in the face, unless you say a thank you."

During the undercover investigation, Angel's personal assistant Rikki Doolan also claimed that government ministers needed to be "greased" to facilitate the deals.

"Obviously, once we get the ball rolling, there will be points and times along the way where people will need to be greased," Doolan said.

In response to a public outcry over the Al Jazeera exposé, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)'s Financial Intelligence Unit announced on Wednesday that it had frozen assets of four officials implicated in facilitating gold smuggling.

But the decision to freeze assets belonging to Cleopas Chidodo (Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe head of security, stationed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Internal Airport), David Chirozvi (RBZ's Aurex Jewellery head of finance), Mehluleli Dube (Fidelity Printers and Refiners gold-buying manager) and Fredrick Kunaka (Fidelity Printers and Refiners general manager) sparked outrage, with critics saying the authorities were targeting the small fish, leaving the kingpins involved in the alleged gold smuggling and money laundering scandal.

On Tuesday, government announced that it had launched a probe into the corruption allegation raised in the Al Jazeera exposé.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya and gold dealer Ewan MacMillan were also implicated in the Gold Mafia exposé.

Exiled former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo said Angel's assets should also be frozen.

"It would be unwise to go after all of these pikininis on grounds that they incriminate themselves in the documentary when everyone has seen that their handlers, the real Gold Mafia as described in the documentary, have done more and better self-incrimination, and basically nailed themselves beyond any escape," Moyo said on Twitter.

"For example, ambassador plenipotentiary Uebert Angel said he owns and runs something called Billion Group, which facilitates gold smuggling and money laundering.

"There is no reason for not freezing the assets of the ambassador's Billion Group, given what he says about it in the documentary!"

Centre for Natural Resource Governance director Farai Maguwu urged government to investigate "everyone" implicated in the documentary.

"First, there is need to investigate all the people who are involved, that is everybody mentioned, whether they are residents of Zimbabwe or not in Zimbabwe," Maguwu said.

"We have international police who can assist the police to arrest whoever has been fingered in this gold looting heist. We have Uebert Angel who has been mentioned. He seemed to be one of the kingpins of the Gold Mafia, and we are not hearing anything that has been done, either to freeze his assets or to get him arrested."

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Pastor in court for theft

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

13 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

20 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

21 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

21 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

22 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

22 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

22 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

22 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

22 hrs ago | 154 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

22 hrs ago | 685 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

22 hrs ago | 374 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

23 hrs ago | 153 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

24 hrs ago | 355 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

24 hrs ago | 484 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

24 hrs ago | 405 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

24 hrs ago | 485 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

24 hrs ago | 364 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

24 hrs ago | 666 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

24 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

24 hrs ago | 252 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 205 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

24 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

24 hrs ago | 742 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 361 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

24 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo residents to get water 'as and when it's available'

24 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cleopas Dube wants Bosso comeback

24 hrs ago | 97 Views

Government scraps Zupco service contract

24 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe govt opposed to the demolition of people's homes

25 Feb 2024 at 07:12hrs | 340 Views

Seized Russian fertiliser consignment finally arrives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 110 Views