Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Kuda Mahachi has inked a two-year deal with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Manica Diamonds.

The 30-year-old forward, who was rumored to be sought after by Harare giants Dynamos and Yadah Stars, found himself without a club after being released by Ghana's Medeama SC in January this year. This release came just five months into his initial one-year contract.

Mahachi's departure from Medeama SC followed a tumultuous period where he faced legal issues after allegations of physical harm to his son, resulting in the termination of his contract with South African top-tier team SuperSport United. However, he was later acquitted of these charges in court.

After spending over a year on the sidelines, Mahachi joined Medeama SC but struggled with fitness and was limited to brief appearances, managing to score only one goal before his contract was terminated.

Mahachi boasts an illustrious career having previously played for South African clubs SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Golden Arrows.

This move marks Mahachi's return to the local Premier League, having previously featured for Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn, and Highlanders.

Source - pindula

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

13 secs ago | 1 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

32 mins ago | 57 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

38 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

5 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

5 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

5 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Pastor in court for theft

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

16 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

19 hrs ago | 352 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

23 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

23 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

23 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

23 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1834 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 249 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 242 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 381 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 166 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 755 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 419 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

25 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 207 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

25 Feb 2024 at 08:12hrs | 175 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

25 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

25 Feb 2024 at 07:26hrs | 368 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:25hrs | 521 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 426 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 515 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

25 Feb 2024 at 07:23hrs | 393 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

25 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 713 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

25 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 1306 Views

Zimbabwe suffers US$6,8 billion trade gap

25 Feb 2024 at 07:21hrs | 256 Views

CCC turmoil fuels fears of increased repression in Zimbabwe

25 Feb 2024 at 07:21hrs | 216 Views

MP sucked in arrest of mines ministry deputy director, surveyor for extortion

25 Feb 2024 at 07:20hrs | 193 Views

Zimbabwe national anthem producer dies

25 Feb 2024 at 07:17hrs | 798 Views

No property worth US$250 000 in Bulawayo

25 Feb 2024 at 07:17hrs | 407 Views

Over 50 cattle destroyed for illegal movement

25 Feb 2024 at 07:16hrs | 135 Views