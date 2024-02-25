Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kuda Mahachi has inked a two-year deal with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Manica Diamonds.The 30-year-old forward, who was rumored to be sought after by Harare giants Dynamos and Yadah Stars, found himself without a club after being released by Ghana's Medeama SC in January this year. This release came just five months into his initial one-year contract.Mahachi's departure from Medeama SC followed a tumultuous period where he faced legal issues after allegations of physical harm to his son, resulting in the termination of his contract with South African top-tier team SuperSport United. However, he was later acquitted of these charges in court.After spending over a year on the sidelines, Mahachi joined Medeama SC but struggled with fitness and was limited to brief appearances, managing to score only one goal before his contract was terminated.Mahachi boasts an illustrious career having previously played for South African clubs SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Golden Arrows.This move marks Mahachi's return to the local Premier League, having previously featured for Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn, and Highlanders.