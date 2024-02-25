Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Trey Nyoni celebrated his inaugural silverware victory with Liverpool as a youthful Reds squad secured a 1-0 triumph over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Although Nyoni, who is eligible to represent the Warriors, remained on the bench throughout the game, he proudly received his winners' medal.

The decisive moment came in the 118th minute when Captain Virgil van Dijk's header found the net, securing Liverpool's first piece of silverware this season. Despite this success, the club continues its pursuit of titles in the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Europa League.

The match was an intense affair, extending into extra time after a goalless regulation period. Both teams struck the post and had goals disallowed by VAR for offside.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling appeared to score in the first half, but VAR intervened, ruling Nicolas Jackson offside in the buildup. Similarly, Van Dijk had a goal disallowed in the second half due to VAR, judging Wataru Endo to be offside, obstructing Levi Colwill's attempt to reach the ball.

However, with just minutes remaining in extra time, Van Dijk rose again to head in Konstantinos Tsimikas' corner, sealing Liverpool's victory.

Liverpool faced an injury crisis, with several senior players absent from the match-day squad, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson Becker, Ben Doak, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez, and Ryan Gravenberch, who sustained an injury during the match.

Despite the absence of key players, Liverpool's victory was made even more remarkable by the contributions of lesser-known youngsters like Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns, and Jarell Quansah.

Nyoni, born in England to Zimbabwean parents in 2007, is eligible to represent either England or Zimbabwe. He spent a decade in the Leicester City Academy and featured for their U18 Premier League team during the 2022/23 season. Nyoni made his mark for Leicester's under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December while still just 15 years old.

Following his departure from Leicester City in July 2023, Nyoni joined the Liverpool Academy. He has previously represented England at youth level, making a notable debut for the England Under-16s with a goal and an assist in a friendly victory over Italy in 2022.

