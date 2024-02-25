Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mount Darwin man lost his son after leaving him at a river while he went to relieve himself in the bush.Anenyasha Kamhande (3) drowned at Mupare river yesterday while the father Givemore was relieving himself.Allegations are that Givemore took his son to the river where he intended to bath with him and left him while going away for a distance to relieve himself in the bush.Upon his return he found the body of his son floating in the river.Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.The police warned parents and guardians to guard jealously their children."We encourage parents and guardians to guard jealously their children especially from water bodies failure to do so the long arm of the law will pounce on them charging them with negligence," Mundembe said.