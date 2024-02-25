Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has dismissed his purported recall from the party saying he does not belong to the faction that announced his dismissal.
On Sunday a CCC faction announced, through its interim deputy chairperson Mr Albert Mhlanga that Mr Tshabangu had been suspended by the party but the interim secretary general is having none of it.

"I don't belong to that faction so it is a nullity. In no time we shall sue anyone who will use the party name and logo without authorisation from the leadership. Remember we registered both and as soon as the deeds office advertises and publishes those articles it will mark the end of the road for many," said Mr Tshabangu.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

54 mins ago | 103 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 128 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Biti convicted of assault

1 hr ago | 282 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

8 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

8 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

8 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

8 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

8 hrs ago | 329 Views

Pastor in court for theft

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

21 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

25 Feb 2024 at 10:45hrs | 2274 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

25 Feb 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1512 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

25 Feb 2024 at 10:42hrs | 1539 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

25 Feb 2024 at 10:41hrs | 491 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1932 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 255 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 259 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 403 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 175 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 789 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 440 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

25 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 222 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

25 Feb 2024 at 08:12hrs | 186 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

25 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 629 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

25 Feb 2024 at 07:26hrs | 375 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:25hrs | 528 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 443 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 532 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

25 Feb 2024 at 07:23hrs | 427 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

25 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 761 Views