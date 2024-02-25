2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO other victims who were seriously burnt last Saturday from a petrol explosion have died.One person died on the spot while the other two, who were rushed to hospital after containers of petrol exploded at a house in Chikangwe suburb when the three were conducting illegal fuel deals, died this morning.Underhand fuel dealings continue to take place in the town's Chikangwe and Chiedza suburbs unabated Former Karoi mayor and resident, Mr Abel Matsika confirmed the sad development saying families of the two deceased had confirmed the deaths.Police were yet to give an official statement this morning.